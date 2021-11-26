Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a crash that killed a man and critically hurt a woman.
It happened just at 8 p.m. Thursday at 13th Street and Hillside.Miami County investigators release initial findings into crash between car, train that killed two
Lieutenant Chris Marceau said a large pickup truck rear-ended a small SUV waiting at the stoplight. The SUV rolled over, killing a 65-year-old man. A 67-year-old passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, said Lt. Marceau. A 37-year-old man who was driving the truck is in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0