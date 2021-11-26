ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly northeast Wichita crash

By Rachel Hogan, Ryan Newton
KSNT News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a crash that killed a man and critically hurt a woman.

It happened just at 8 p.m. Thursday at 13th Street and Hillside.

Miami County investigators release initial findings into crash between car, train that killed two

Lieutenant Chris Marceau said a large pickup truck rear-ended a small SUV waiting at the stoplight. The SUV rolled over, killing a 65-year-old man. A 67-year-old passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, said Lt. Marceau. A 37-year-old man who was driving the truck is in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

