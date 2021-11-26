Light Up the Town to return to Wampum on Dec. 2

WAMPUM — When the church bells ring at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, the lights on both sides of Wampum's Main Street will herald the start of the traditional Light Up the Town.

At the same time, 225 luminaries will also be lit along both sides of Main Street, officially marking the opening the 17th Annual Light Up the Town.

The event is all the best of a small town community with people strolling through town stopping to watch woodcarver Bill Smith of Wampum demonstrating wood carving, and visiting the Red Barn Designs booth where Sharlene Shiderly has displays of a variety of hand-made wooden objects from Christmas ornaments, to household items that would make unique Christmas gifts.

To add to the holiday atmosphere, the Wampum Area Business Association (WABA) is providing free cookies and hot chocolate.

The event that draws a large crowd is a joint effort between the Wampum Christmas Parade Committee and the Wampum Area Business Association.

Chairwoman Jenny Edinger said the event doesn't have as many entertainers as before for a number of reasons, but they still have a full evening of fun and activity for families to enjoy.

The purpose of Light Up the Town is to kick off the Christmas Parade that will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 4.

The first year Light Up the Town was lights in the gazebo and singing from the Baptist Church choir. From that humble beginning, it has grown enormously in lights and participation, becoming a popular annual event.