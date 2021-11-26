ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Get a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for less than $100 on Black Friday 2021

By Jordan McMahon, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Save up to 88% on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone ahead of Black Friday 2021 Samsung

Samsung makes plenty of great smartphones: there's the flip-phone style Galaxy Z Flip3 , the dual-screen Galaxy Z Fold3 and the flagship Galaxy S21 for those who prefer a single, non-folding touch screen. While fancy new phones are can be pretty costly, these excellent Black Friday deals can help soften the blow.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 , featuring a 6.2-inch display and a three-camera array on the back that's great for snapping pictures, is $100 off right now. You can also grab the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip3 for $100, and you'll even get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 in the deal, which are excellent in their own right.

There are plenty of other deals to pick from, too. We've sorted through all the discounted Samsung Galaxy products to find you the absolute best deals below.

The best Black Friday Samsung deals

ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Smartphone#Reviewed#Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
Bring Me The News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online. On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early. Starting...
RETAIL
goodmorningamerica.com

Cyber Monday 2021: Best deals from Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more

While Black Friday 2021 is in full force, some retailers are already looking ahead to Cyber Monday 2021. In addition to Black Friday deals, big box retailers like Walmart and Target are already rolling out Cyber Monday specials ahead of the big day on Nov. 29. With global supply chains...
NFL
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Which tablet should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

The best Cyber Monday deals you can get when it comes to tablets are typically for Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles. Amazon discounts its Fire HD, Fire HD Kids Edition, and most of the Kindle lineup by as much as 50% on Cyber Monday. Even in the weeks leading up to the shopping holiday, you could buy a 2019 Fire HD 10 Tablet for $74.99, which is half of the regular price of $149.99. In addition to Amazon tablets, you can find some of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals from other brands like Samsung, Apple, and even lesser-known names like onn.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters: Learn 8 Languages for Less Than $50

Learning a new language can make traveling a lot easier and open up new career paths, while also making it easier to communicate with a wider audience. So why not take advantage of a lifetime subscription to Speakly? The mobile app teaches up to eight languages via a range of exercises and lessons focused on relevant words and real-life situations.
SHOPPING
