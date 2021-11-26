Save up to 88% on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone ahead of Black Friday 2021 Samsung

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Samsung makes plenty of great smartphones: there's the flip-phone style Galaxy Z Flip3 , the dual-screen Galaxy Z Fold3 and the flagship Galaxy S21 for those who prefer a single, non-folding touch screen. While fancy new phones are can be pretty costly, these excellent Black Friday deals can help soften the blow.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 , featuring a 6.2-inch display and a three-camera array on the back that's great for snapping pictures, is $100 off right now. You can also grab the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip3 for $100, and you'll even get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 in the deal, which are excellent in their own right.

There are plenty of other deals to pick from, too. We've sorted through all the discounted Samsung Galaxy products to find you the absolute best deals below.

The best Black Friday Samsung deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for less than $100 on Black Friday 2021