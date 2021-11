John Arthur DeGarmo was born in Early on Dec. 8, 1928, to parents Guy and Edna Stocks DeGarmo in a home that was two houses down from where he would ultimately raise his own family. He left this world on Nov. 13, 2021, after seemingly tying up all the last loose ends he could muster for Margaret and their four girls — Jann, Pegi, Sue and Jill.

