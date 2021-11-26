ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceRef

Challenger Center: Double Your Impact on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, is just two weeks away, but you don't have to wait to donate! Challenger family member and Challenger Center Board Member Charles Resnik and Challenger Center Board Member Robert Curbeam are teaming up to match donations dollar-for-dollar for Giving Tuesday 2021. That means your donation will go twice as far.
KSLTV

How billions of dollars in charity donation matches go unused every year

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to helping people in need, every dollar counts. But, as the KSL Investigators found, there are billions of extra dollars going to waste because people don’t know to ask for them. ‘Tis the season of giving — where many will find themselves digging...
limestonepostmagazine.com

Nonprofit News Program Doubles Your Donation to Limestone Post!

I’m excited to announce that Limestone Post Magazine is participating in the year-end NewsMatch campaign! This is our first year as part of NewsMatch, a program like no other — and you can be a part of it!. NewsMatch is an industry-wide movement to sustain nonprofit journalism through matching gifts....
VTDigger

VTDigger

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

