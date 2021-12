South Carolina women’s basketball might be breaking from the more challenging part of its non-conference schedule, but the Gamecocks haven’t let off the gas pedal. Unanimous Associated Press No. 1 South Carolina (8-0) routed North Carolina A&T 79-42 on Monday in a game decided by the end of the first half, when the Gamecocks went to the locker room on a 22-0 run throughout the last 8:09 of the second quarter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO