When your baby reaches their toddler years, it’s a great time for you and them! Pretty much every activity they engage in becomes a way for them to learn and grow. It aids their development in some way or the other and contributes to enhancing skills. Children are born to learn and have several skills. With the right direction and help, they will develop those skills and become successful with time. Teachers and parents play a significant role in helping a toddler hone their skills. They are the backbone of your child’s developmental abilities. According to the CDC, a child’s brain development is largely influenced by their surroundings (1). The world around them plays a vital role in how their brain develops, and today we are here with some activities that will help your toddler. Keep reading as list down five brain-boosting activities that you can do with your toddler:

KIDS ・ 19 HOURS AGO