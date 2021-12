Ricky Church celebrates Star Trek: First Contact on its 25th anniversary…. As Star Trek: The Next Generation came to a close and had its first feature film adventure with Star Trek: Generations, showing a brief team-up between Captain Kirk and Captain Picard, one couldn’t help but wonder what else could be in store for TNG. After all, the series had one of the most perfect finales ever and Generations seemed like a good epilogue as several character journeys came to a close: Picard accepted his found family of the Enterprise, Data finally got an emotions chip and Guinan’s mysterious history was explored a little further. Where else could TNG boldly go?

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO