CLEARWATER, Fla. — A serial bank robber once dubbed the "I-4 bandit" was arrested again Tuesday after police say he robbed a bank in Clearwater. David Marc Ratcliff, 55, had been previously released from federal prison. He had served time after being convicted on six counts of armed bank robbery related to cases from the late 1990s. Ratcliff, police said, was suspected of up to 19 bank robberies across the Interstate 4 corridor around that time period.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO