ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey closes borders to five countries due to new COVID-19 variant

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey closed its borders to passengers from five countries as a measure against the new coronavirus variant, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

Travellers from Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe will not be allowed to enter as of Friday night due to rising cases of the new variant, Koca said in a tweet.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Croatia restricts travel rules due to new COVID-19 variant

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia will restrict the travel rules from several countries due to the new coronavirus variant, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters on Friday. “We will ban arrivals from some countries or impose a quarantine of 14 days with obligatory testing,” he said. He said the measure, which...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Covid 19#Zimbabwe#Istanbul#Turkish
theedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: Turkey evacuates 41 citizens from South Africa due to Omicron variant

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (Nov 28): Turkish Airlines carried out evacuation flights from South Africa on Saturday due to the new Covid-19 variant Omicron after Turkey implemented travel restrictions on the country. As many as 41 passengers were evacuated in flights from South Africa’s largest two cities, Cape Town and Johannesburg,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Wary, weary world slams doors shut in face of new omicron variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nations around the world sought Monday to keep the new omicron variant at bay with travel bans and further restrictions, even as it remains unclear what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan announced it would suspend entry of all foreign visitors, while new cases of the variant identified days ago by researchers in […]
WORLD
dallassun.com

Australia announces border security measures to combat new COVID-19 variant

Canberra [Australia], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt Saturday announced that the government would implement additional precautionary border security measures in response to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. Hunt said in a press conference here that Australia will suspend all flights from nine southern African countries for a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
101 WIXX

Dutch authorities: many passengers on South Africa flights likely have COVID-19

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities said that, based on initial test results, there were likely dozens of people infected with COVID-19 among some 600 passengers that arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Friday on two flights from South Africa. The passengers have been kept isolated from other travelers at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
Reuters

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 29

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday. The lira traded at , at 12.4395 against the dollar early on Monday, after closing at 12.2500 on Friday. It touched a record low of 13.45 last week. The main BIST...
WORLD
AFP

Tourists rush to S.Africa airport after travel bans

Anxious-looking travellers thronged Johannesburg international airport and stood in long queues on Friday, desperate to squeeze onto the last flights to countries that had just shut their doors to South Africa. She had travelled to South Africa with her partner to adopt the child and was desperate to get back to their home in Austria.
TRAVEL
KREX

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings of the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron […]
WORLD
The Independent

Morocco suspends all inbound international flights

Morocco has declared it will suspend all international inbound flights from today (29 November).The strict measure will initially be in place for two weeks and was introduced in response to fears over the newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.Countries worldwide are tightening border controls over concerns that the variant could potentially be more transmissible than those that have gone before and, more worryingly, could reduce the efficacy of current vaccines.Morocco’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the decision to halt incoming flights was to “preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.”The...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Singapore tightens border measures amid spread of new COVID-19 variant

Singapore, November 30 (ANI): Amid the rising concerns of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', Singapore on Tuesday imposed a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and also paused the relaxing of social measures. According to The Straits Times, the relaxation of social measures will be paused,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China reports highest daily local COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

BEIJING (Reuters) - China detected 91 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, marking the highest daily count since Nov. 2 and a significant jump from 21 cases a day earlier, as the country fights a fresh outbreak in the north. All of the 91 local symptomatic cases were reported in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, data from the National Health Commission showed on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hong Kong bans non-residents from three more countries over Omicron

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will ban non-residents from entering the city from Japan, Portugal and Sweden from Friday, adding to a fast-expanding list of countries facing travel restrictions due to concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. Non-Hong Kong residents who have been in the three countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy