Chesterfield County, SC

Sheriff: Several goats and chickens shot at SC high school

By Ciara Lankford
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are searching for those responsible after several goats and chickens were shot at a South Carolina high school.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said some of the animals from the FFA and Ag class at Central High School got out of their pens this week.

Between the hours of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Thanksgiving morning, someone went onto the property of the high school and shot the animals.

“These precious babies were the FFA goats at Central High School. They were loved, fed, played with, and taken care of daily by the Ag and FFA students. Some sick, disgusting MONSTER took that away from them today! This MONSTER went on our school’s property and shot all of them! Not only did my children love these goats but a host of other students, teachers, and families did as well,” Amber Champagne shared on Facebook, saying a reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case or who saw someone leaving the school is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 843-287-0235.

