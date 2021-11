The amount of time foster children in Texas are spending in hotels, offices and other inadequate places has risen more than 1,000% since December 2019. Children in the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ custody were spending an average of 18.2 days without placement in August 2021 compared with 1.6 days in December 2019, according to a September report by the DFPS.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO