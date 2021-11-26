HexClad Cookware is Up to 40% Off On Black Friday

Hexclad Holiday Bundle. Hexclad.

It doesn’t matter how good of a cook you are – if your pots and pans can’t handle the heat, you’ll end up with stuck-on, burnt food; gray, un-seared meats; and a whole host of other cooking maladies. Whether those cookware nightmares remind you of your own kitchen woes, or that of a friend or family member, there’s no better time to make an upgrade than now. That’s because there’s a huge HexClad Black Friday sale happening today where you can get their pots and pans, a favorite of Oprah and Gordon Ramsay, for up to 40 percent off. This includes individual pots and pans and cookware sets, and they’re all super high-quality. Every HexClad item is nonstick, oven safe up to 500 degrees, dishwasher safe, has stay-cool handles, can be used with metal utensils, and is induction ready. Oh, did we mention that every item comes with a lifetime warranty, too? Check out the best items in the HexClad Black Friday sale below, and see all of their deals here.

HexClad Holiday Specialty Bundle – $189 Off

HexClad’s holiday specialty bundle has every unique cookware item you could possibly need. It includes a 12″ Griddle Pan for making pancakes and other favorites, a HexClad 14″ Wok for stir-fry, and their 1QT Hybrid Pot which is ideal for heating up smaller amounts of sauce, broth, and more. On Black Friday, you can get this giftable set for $329.99, a full $189 off of the usual price.

7 Piece HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set – $190 Off

This seven piece cookware set from HexClad is a whopping $190 off for Black Friday. It includes three sizes of versatile non-stick, oven-safe skillets, a wok, and three lids (and the 12″ lid works for both the large skillet and the wok).

HexClad Holiday Starter Bundle – $108 Off

Perfect for the new grad or a family member who just started cooking, the HexClad holiday starter bundle includes two smaller but still versatile pieces of nonstick cookware: the HexClad 8″ Pan and the 1QT Hybrid Pot. Both come with lids, and having high-quality cookware will help budding cooks on their path to star chefdom.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, or a loved one who likes to cook, you can’t go wrong with these HexClad Black Friday deals.

