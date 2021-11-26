ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Ends Losing Streak, Takes Down Kansas State 22-17

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns came into the final regular-season game of the season on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against Kansas State looking to send their seniors into the future with one last win in front of their home crowd.

Yes, bowl eligibility was no longer on the table, but winning for the seniors and gaining some momentum heading into a vital offseason were both critical.

Fortunately for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, they were able to do just that, outlasting Kansas State 22-17 behind 26 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown from Roschon Johnson.

Texas finished the regular season 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 in Sarkisian's debut campaign. The Longhorns snapped a six-game losing streak.

Texas now turns its attention towards rebuilding its roster from the ground up, solidifying depth, finding help in the trenches, and even potentially landing a new quarterback to lead the offense in 2022.

It won't be a simple process, but it will be one that Sarkisian and his coaching staff are committed to.

Is it 'Ok to Smile'? Steve Sarkisian Thinks So

Is it ‘Ok to Smile’? Steve Sarkisian believes that Longhorn fans and players can celebrate the Texas Longhorns' 22-17 victory over Kansas State

1 hour ago

Texas Loses In-State Commitment to Alabama

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

3 hours ago

TCU Finds Next Head Coach Down Road At SMU

Sonny Dykes heads to Fort Worth following Saturday's game vs. Tulsa

17 hours ago

Things could move quickly for Texas as well, with the early signing period less than one month away, and a new influx of transfers sure to hit the market once the coaching carousel begins to heat up.

Until then, the Longhorns must also fix themselves schematically and culturally.

Once they are able to do that, maybe, just maybe, Texas can finally start to find its way back.

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Evan Stewart to Push Commitment Beyond Early Signing Period?

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas CB Josh Thompson Out For Season; Whittington Return?

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered more than just an embarrassing loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. They also lost a battle of attrition. During his weekly press conference with the media on Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed a rash of bad injury news on both sides of the ball for the Longhorns, including starting cornerback Josh Thompson and star running back Bijan Robinson.
thedailytexan.com

Injuries stunt Texas during 6-game losing streak

At 10:47 a.m., Texas Athletics announced starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown would not play in Saturday’s game against West Virginia. In pregame warmups he sported street clothes and a boot on his foot. Then at 11:01 – less than 15 minutes later and moments before kick-off – Texas Athletics sent out another announcement that the senior would be available.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Embarrassing Losing Streak

Texas began this season with a lot of promise, jumping out to an impressive 4-1 record. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it’s been all downhill since the Red River Showdown. After it blew a 21-point lead in a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 9, Texas came up short the following week against Oklahoma State. It had Baylor on the ropes on Oct. 30, but Steve Sarkisian’s squad blew yet another double-digit lead.
Roschon Johnson Is X-Factor In Texas Win Over Kansas State

Roschon Johnson spent his high school days at Port Neches-Groves leading the offense at quarterback. In a way, he went back to his roots Friday afternoon. Texas relied on Johnson in more ways than one to close out the 2021 season with a 22-17 win over Kansas State. Steve Sarkisian wasn't afraid to throw the kitchen sink at the Wildcats (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) without a bowl bid on the line.
247Sports

What to take away from Texas' gritty win over Kansas State to snap a six-game skid

AUSTIN, Texas — With Casey Thompson’s ailing thumb subject to letting him down in the cold weather, Hudson Card’s injured ankle relegating him to the bench and DeMarvion Overshown’s lingering foot injury forcing both of the defense’s starting linebackers (Luke Brockermeyer suffered a knee injury in practice earlier in the week) to watch Friday’s 22-17 win over Kansas State from afar, Texas needed exactly what it got from Roschon Johnson to finish an incredibly disappointing season on a high note. While establishing career-high marks for single-game rushing attempts (31) yards (179), Johnson helped the Longhorns stay ahead of the chains (8-for-16 on third down with an average to-go distance of 5.1 yards) with Pete Kwiatkowski’s much-maligned defense pitching a second-half shutout en route to a victory that allows Texas (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) to avoid the program’s worst single-season winning percentage since 1956.
