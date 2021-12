With Evander Kane’s twenty-one game suspension coming to an end on November 30th, the San Jose Sharks have let teams know he is available to be traded. Elliotte Friedman was on the Jeff Marek radio show on The Fan 590 and stated, “One of the things that I have heard is that the Sharks have let it be known that if somebody is interested, they would retain salary, if a deal could be worked out”.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO