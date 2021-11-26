ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hike Martha's Vineyard Moraine

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. This 9-mile trek traverses hills, woodlands, wetlands, and open pastures along the Chilmark moraine on Martha's Vineyard. We'll enjoy expansive views from Peaked Hill, the island's highest point at 311' above sea level, along with rural vistas, beech groves, and glacial erratics. A solid post-Thanksgiving...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Interchapter Hike: Mt. Tom on the New England Trail (20s/30s)

Registration is required for this activity. Work off the Thanksgiving feast and join us for an Autumn hike to the summit of Mt. Tom along section 6 of the New England Trail (NET). This hike covers one of the most scenic sections of the NET and will take us over the summit of Mt. Tom to Goat Peak. Along the way, we will be treated to great views of the Connecticut River Valley and the surrounding countryside. This hike is of moderate difficulty; we will cover approximately 6.5 miles while hiking at a moderate pace and gain approximately 1200 feet of elevation on this out-and-back route. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register. More information on section 6 of the New England Trail can be found here: https://newenglandtrail.org/get-on-the-trail/ma-net-section-06-metacomet-monadnock-trail.
outdoors.org

Hike Wachusett Meadows to Mt Wachusett

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on a hike up to Mt Wachusett and back, approximately 7 miles in total, starting from Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. First few miles have rolling hills, then we get into steep sections towards the top of Wachusett. Slow to moderate pace of 1.5 - 2 miles/hour. After you register, the hike leader will send you detailed information on meeting location and trip details. All participants must bring masks and be prepared to wear them in case social distancing becomes difficult. We will abide by MA state covid guidelines regarding masks and social/physical distancing for the duration of the event.
outdoors.org

Crow Hill to Wachusett Mountain - One-Way

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Hike one-way from the Crow Ledges in Leominster State Park Crow to Wachusett Mountain. Optional summit. Hike is moderate and participants must be in hiking shape for a five mile hike at 1.5-2 mph. We'll be car spotting. Bring hiking shoes, water, snacks, and micro-spikes depending on conditions.
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing on solid granite ledges. Poles are recommended. Exact route will be determined by the leaders on the day of the hike, but it will probably include the quartz pit, granite quarries, a couple of ledge overlooks, glimpses of the Niantic River, and the summit of Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk in Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Potential stop after the hike at a local restaurant?? Rain or snow/hazardous road conditions cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ball fields (5 Memorial Park Drive). .
kwhi.com

‘HOLIDAY IN THE GARDEN’ FRIDAY AT MARTHA’S BLOOMERS

The 21st Annual “Holiday in the Garden” is happening this weekend at Martha’s Bloomers in Navasota. The holiday event is set for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the home and garden store, located at 8101 Highway 6 North Bypass. Attendees can look forward to live music, hors d’oeuvres,...
outdoors.org

Hike 12 miles on the AT to Nuclear Lake ( Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a 12 plus mile hike on the A.T. to Nuclear Lake and back.. elevation gain, about 2200ft We will keep a moderate pace.. I will keep this group small. Everyone must stay together. You must sign up for this event on Meet up.. Everyone will go to the waitlist. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. and will have the meet up address and details REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Required Equipment: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials . In addition, given the time of the year, hiking spikes are recommended to be packed if the temperatures are around or below freezing. AMC Trip Policy COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of an event. AMC relies on the honor system for compliance. Participants may be required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination, or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test as a condition of attending this event. For your personal safety, you should expect to be in the presence of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all AMC settings and should make choices about participating accordingly.
outdoors.org

8-9 Mile Moderate Hike at the Naugatuck State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. This will be A Moderate hike at the Naugatuck State Forest. Distance about 8-9 miles. We will keep a standard pace.. I will keep this group small. Everyone must stay together. You must sign up for this event on Meet up.. Everyone will go to the waitlist. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. and will have the meet up address and details REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Required Equipment: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials . In addition, given the time of the year, hiking spikes are recommended to be packed if the temperatures are around or below freezing. AMC Trip Policy COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of an event. AMC relies on the honor system for compliance. Participants may be required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination, or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test as a condition of attending this event.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Thanksgiving Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
outdoors.org

Hike--Bourne S

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike with a limit of 14 participants, 4+ miles, 2 hours, will take place in Bourne. The wooded trails have frequent rolling hills with leaves, rocks, and roots to negotiate. Participants should have sturdy hiking footwear, water, and insect repellent. Directions to the trailhead will be sent to pre-registered participants.
outdoors.org

Thanksgiving Weekend at Lonesome Lake

Registration is required for this activity. Weekend of hiking, food, and socializing. Meet Saturday morning, and hike to the Lonesome Lake Hut in the White Mountains. In the self-service kitchen, we'll cook up a feast on Saturday night. Optional challenging hike on Saturday - possibilities include Cannon Mountain, Kinsman Ridge, or maybe the Kinsman summits (conditions-dependent). Our Sunday morning hike out will include a section of the AT. Lodging, Saturday dinner, and Sunday breakfast included in price.
outdoors.org

Hop River Linear trail, Bolton C3D

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Work off some of that Thanksgiving dinner with an easy 4 mile hike along the Hop River Linear Trail. Folks can go at their own pace, and since this is an in-and-out hike, you may turn around at any time. Perhaps we may see the ghost that roams here! Possible short walk at end to view the cave where Princess Wunny lived. Those who wish a longer hike can continue on the rail trail as far as they like. Meet for a prompt 10AM start at the Hop River parking lot. Directions: From the junction of Rtes. 44 and 6 in Bolton, head West toward I-384 from Bolton Notch. Turn right at end of guardrail and go down the hill to the lot. From the West, take I-384 toward Rte. 44. There is a small exit on the left for Rte. 44 West. Head West on Rte. 44 to end of guardrail and go down the hill to the lot. L Zellene Sandler (860) 242-4167. Bad weather cancels. Possible stop at local restaurant afterwards if it is open.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Walk/Hike in Whitney and Thayer Woods

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful walk at the Whitney and Thayer Woods. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 hours to 4 hours and about 6.5 miles. We'll walk at a pace that's comfortable for everyone, with breaks and a stop for lunch. Anyone is welcome to join! Please let us know if there's anything you need or any way we can be inclusive. This event and many others are free and open to the public - you don't have to be an AMC member to sign up for the event.
Comments / 0

