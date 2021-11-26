Hike Martha's Vineyard Moraine

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a 12 plus mile hike on the A.T. to Nuclear Lake and back.. elevation gain, about 2200ft We will keep a moderate pace.. I will keep this group small. Everyone must stay together. You must sign up for this event on Meet up.. Everyone will go to the waitlist. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. and will have the meet up address and details REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Required Equipment: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials . In addition, given the time of the year, hiking spikes are recommended to be packed if the temperatures are around or below freezing. AMC Trip Policy COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of an event. AMC relies on the honor system for compliance. Participants may be required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination, or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test as a condition of attending this event. For your personal safety, you should expect to be in the presence of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all AMC settings and should make choices about participating accordingly.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO