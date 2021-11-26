ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hike 12 miles on the AT to Nuclear Lake ( Vigorous)

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a 12 plus mile hike on the A.T. to Nuclear Lake and back.. elevation gain, about 2200ft We will keep a moderate pace.. I will keep this group small. Everyone must stay together. You must sign up for this event on Meet...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
Only In North Carolina

The Best Hiking Lake In North Carolina Is One You May Never Have Considered Hiking

If you love hiking but don’t always want to find yourself trudging through the wilderness in the Tar Heel State, then the Lake Junaluska Trail just might be for you. Although Lake Junaluska is ultimately part of a private retreat center, this walking trail is open to the public so everyone is welcome! Check out […] The post The Best Hiking Lake In North Carolina Is One You May Never Have Considered Hiking appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Northern California

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Northern California With Waterfalls And Lakes Is Quite The Hike

Don’t you just love when a hiking trail checks all the boxes? That’s exactly how you’ll feel about the Eagle Lake Trail that’s above scenic Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe. This short, family-friendly trail leads you through the forest, over a waterfall, and straight to a gorgeous alpine lake. It’s a perfect adventure no matter the season, so check this one out for your next outing at Lake Tahoe!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Alley Pond Park, Queens (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. We'll explore Alley Pond Park, which offers glimpses into New York's geologic past, its colonial history, and its current conservation efforts. Because of its glacier-formed moraine, the park has numerous unique natural features, like its freshwater and saltwater wetlands, tidal flats, meadows, and forests, which create a diverse ecosystem and support abundant bird life. Hike plan: Leader's choice of trails. *Distance is 6 miles *You must be able to walk at a Vigorous (brisk, firm pace) 3-4 miles per hour. *We will hike some of the wooded trails with hills. *Bring water and snack *Wear hiking boots Where: Meeting at entrance to the parking lot at Springfield Blvd & 76th Ave, Queens, NY 11364 How to get here? use map to plan bus route or drive to free parking lot. https://www.google.com/maps/place/40%C2%B044'24.6%22N+73%C2%B044'56.7%22W/@40.7401784,-73.7512624,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x9e05574351fcbdf1!8m2!3d40.7401744!4d-73.7490737 AMC rating: Vigorous: 6 miles AMC Hiking code: 3C6 COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
PUBLIC HEALTH
outdoors.org

Holcomb Farm, West Granby - 6 miles (easy/moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Human hikers only. 6 miles of easy and moderate terrain, featuring hardwoods, evergreens, streams, and small waterfalls. Wear hiking shoes or boots and bring at least 1 liter of water. COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
outdoors.org

CT Appalachian Trail section hike, St John's Ledges to Kent. 4.5 miles. Strenuous Hike.

Registration is required for this activity. This is a beautiful stretch of the Connecticut AT. We will spot cars at the CT Route 341 Kent and drive to our starting point parking below St John's Ledges. The climb begins with a rigorous climb up St. John's Ledges and follows some ridge line views for a while to our highest point , Caleb's Peak. We will stop here for a snack, lunch break. The hike will continue through the deciduous forests of the hills of the Housatonic River and end at the RT 341 Kent parking. Total distance 4.5 miles at Strenuous to Moderate pace. Bring snacks and lunch, 2 Liters of water and appropriate hiking shoes and clothing. the forecast for this Thursday is partly sunny and a high of 63 degrees. An excellent day for hiking. Pre registration on the web. Call me with any questions, Mike Smith 203-537-1282. Start time 8:am . Meet at the parking spots where the AT crosses CT RT 341 , 8 AM, Kent CT . The parking spots are on the shoulder of the HWY.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Crow Hill to Wachusett Mountain - One-Way

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Hike one-way from the Crow Ledges in Leominster State Park Crow to Wachusett Mountain. Optional summit. Hike is moderate and participants must be in hiking shape for a five mile hike at 1.5-2 mph. We'll be car spotting. Bring hiking shoes, water, snacks, and micro-spikes depending on conditions.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Interchapter Hike: Mt. Tom on the New England Trail (20s/30s)

Registration is required for this activity. Work off the Thanksgiving feast and join us for an Autumn hike to the summit of Mt. Tom along section 6 of the New England Trail (NET). This hike covers one of the most scenic sections of the NET and will take us over the summit of Mt. Tom to Goat Peak. Along the way, we will be treated to great views of the Connecticut River Valley and the surrounding countryside. This hike is of moderate difficulty; we will cover approximately 6.5 miles while hiking at a moderate pace and gain approximately 1200 feet of elevation on this out-and-back route. Additional details about meeting time, place, etc. will be emailed to those who register. More information on section 6 of the New England Trail can be found here: https://newenglandtrail.org/get-on-the-trail/ma-net-section-06-metacomet-monadnock-trail.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Dismal Brook Wildlife Preserve, North Granby, 3 miles (Relaxed)

Registration is required for this activity. The Dismal Brook Wildlife Preserve is a Granby Land Trust Property. Our roughly 3-mile hike will take us through pastures, woodlands, wetlands, by Creamer Pond, Dismal Brook, and a cabin. Elevation is approximately 250 feet, and the pace will be relaxed. The trails are well maintained, well-marked, and have the typical Connecticut roots and rocks. Some areas can be muddy. The parking lot is at about 253 Loomis St., North Granby, CT. Look for the Granby Land Trust Sign. Hikers should wear sturdy footwear, dress in layers, and bring water and a snack, as well as sunscreen, insect repellent and a sweater or jacket. Hiking poles are suggested but not required. No children or pets please. Co-Leader welcome. Please arrive by 9:15 am for a prompt start at 9:30 am. There are no bathroom facilities. Bad weather cancels. Limit: 10 Hikers. Registration is required through this AMC Website at https://ct-amc.org/hiking/ Click on the CURRENT HIKE LISTING. Then find and click on the hike in the listing to review the description and register for this hike by clicking on REGISTER NOW. Fill in the required information and press SUBMIT to complete your part of the registration process. The hike leader will then process your submission. In addition, you must also RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, additional information, and correct directions to the trailhead for confirmed registrants. If you need to cancel, please do so at least 48 hours in advance so someone on the wait list can attend.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Amc Trip#Covid 19
outdoors.org

Turkey Day Trek

Registration is required for this activity. Get up, get out, hit the trail early, and get your heart pumping for this pre-feast hike at Upton State Forest. ~ 5 miles on easy-to-average terrain with a fast-to-very-fast (2-2.5+mph) pace. Hunting is allowed at Upton State Forest so wear BLAZE ORANGE. Bring water, snacks, a weighted pack, and poles to maximize the fitness benefits. If there is an early season snow fall the trails may be icy so be prepared to tuck a pair of trail spikes in your pack. And, don't forget the coffee! Limited to 8 (including the leader) fun, fit and prepared hikers. Heavy rain cancels. Important reminder: Per Phase 3 AMC COVID-19 protocols, you need to carry a face covering (mask) from the start to the finish of the hike and practice physical distancing as currently recommended by the CDC guidelines and accepted practice per best available information.
UPTON, MA
outdoors.org

NJ Highlands Trail Crew at Jenny Jump

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
DELAWARE STATE
outdoors.org

Hike Wachusett Meadows to Mt Wachusett

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on a hike up to Mt Wachusett and back, approximately 7 miles in total, starting from Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. First few miles have rolling hills, then we get into steep sections towards the top of Wachusett. Slow to moderate pace of 1.5 - 2 miles/hour. After you register, the hike leader will send you detailed information on meeting location and trip details. All participants must bring masks and be prepared to wear them in case social distancing becomes difficult. We will abide by MA state covid guidelines regarding masks and social/physical distancing for the duration of the event.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Bear Mt. from Lion's Head, Salisbury CT (Vigorous-Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. This is a 10-mile lollipop loop that will go up over Lion's Head and Bear Mountain with views of the northwestern area of Connecticut, with technical terrain and scrambles. The elevation gain is 1,657 feet and hikers will need to be well-conditioned. The group size is limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Required Equipment: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials . In addition, given the time of the year, hiking spikes are recommended to be packed if the temperatures are around or below freezing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy