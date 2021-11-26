ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amani Oruwariye, Penei Sewell earn top PFF grades for Lions loss in Week 12

 4 days ago
The Lions got some strong all-around performances from several young players in the Thanksgiving day loss to the Chicago Bears. The Pro Football Focus grades from the 16-14, last-second loss spotlight a few key contributors playing well but not enough to carry the Lions to a win.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye topped all Lions with an impressive 83.4 overall grade. Oruwariye had one interception and nearly another. Bears quarterback Andy Dalton registered a QB Rating of just 9.7 when targeting Oruwariye in coverage on six passes in his direction.

On offense, rookie right tackle Penei Sewell earned an overall grade of 78.6, including an elite run blocking score of 93.2. Even with two penalties and the lowest pass-blocking grade on the team (57.6), Sewell still wound up the top-graded offensive player.

The rest of the top scores (min 8 snaps):

LB Alex Anzalone – 78.8

WR Josh Reynolds – 76.6

CB Jerry Jacobs – 74.4

LG Jonah Jackson – 73.6

OLB Austin Bryant – 70.7

LT Taylor Decker – 70.7

At the other end of the PFF grading spectrum, rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes struggled to a 36.9 overall grade in 19 snaps. Barnes was on the hook for the Bears TD pass according to PFF, significantly lowering his grade. Safety Tracy Walker (41.8) and DE Michael Brockers (42.9) also ranked near the bottom. The lowest-graded player on offense was RB D’Andre Swift, who notched a 43.7 in just 10 snaps.

