LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was when we were covering the Department of Corrections during COVID that we first noticed it. We asked the Attorney General's office for a comment on a story about masks. "As you know NDOC is our client" the response read "therefore we decline to comment." The state's Attorney General represents the people of Nevada but also its institutions, and that can be a tricky path to walk.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO