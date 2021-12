NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain High School Music Department will present a series of performances in December at the high school auditorium. They will host ‘Ye Olde Madrigal Feaste, or The Feaste Games, a dinner and entertainment events at the school. Reservations can be made for the dinner and performance event Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The Madrigal Singers, Treble Choir, instrumentalists and other entertainers will perform musical selections in an after-dinner concert.

