We all know the Austin area is a young musician’s paradise, and that San Antonio has a rich tradition of great jazz most strongly associated with Jim Cullum and the Riverwalk radio program. What always surprises me though is how many acts are busy working these scenes that we don’t hear about at the national level. I feel like I’m more aware of local scenes than nearly anyone because of my efforts to review albums from younger bands, still I was only vaguely familiar with most names on this Christmas compilation featuring seven Central Texas jazz, blues, and western swing groups, and one solo pianist. A Christmas album might not sound like the best way to introduce yourself to a musician but I assure you everyone on this record brings personality into their performance. I think you’ll have a good idea who to look up the next time you visit the area.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO