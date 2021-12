It might be hard to believe, but the Nintendo Wii release date was 15 years ago today when it arrived on store shelves across North America. Wii preorders quickly sold out as fans were eager to get their first look at the long-awaited sequel to the GameCube. It also ushered in the new age of consoles at the time: The Xbox 360 may have been released the year before, but the PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii launched just days apart from each other in 2006. To date, the Wii is still the best-selling Nintendo home console and one of the most iconic pieces of gaming hardware to ever hit living room entertainment centers.

