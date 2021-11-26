Lake Area Circuit Judge Credits Officers/Community With Permanency Award Win

In mid-October, Carroll Broadcasting announced a special competition that has communities across the state competing to win a one-of-a-kind water tower design through a partnership between the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Communities were asked to put together a short video presentation showcasing their hometown pride. Debi Durham, Executive Director of the Iowa Finance Authority, says this is a great way for these communities to highlight the very important role water quality plays in making their towns the right choice for their residents, businesses and guests. Voting for the submitted videos opened today (Wednesday) and there are four communities from the listening area included in those 14 submissions, as well as one from a neighboring county. People are asked to follow the link included below to view each video and vote for their favorites, whether it be from Glidden, Manning, Denison or Templeton, or from our neighbor to the north, Storm Lake. Voting will be open from now through Wednesday, Nov. 24 with a limit of one vote per person or Facebook profile per 24-hour period. The winning community will receive a water tower transformation from Iowa artist, Laura Palmer.

CARROLL, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO