Beer Lovers Gift Guide

Small Business Saturday and Small Brewery Sunday both take place this weekend and here's what you need to know. Small Business Saturday is brought to you by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild in partnership with 80 small and independent craft breweries and retailers across the state to invite you to shop and sip local. Back for the third year, the promotion encourages you to get out there and visit any one of the participating local businesses and purchase a limited edition artist glass. $1+ of every glass supports the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the association of craft brewers advancing the industry through advocacy and education. This year's artist is DeuxSouth, a San Antonio-based branding agency with a heart for storytelling that seeks to create work that engages audiences, builds identity, and endures whatever comes next. See the list below for participating retailers in Central Texas. Visit the Small Business Saturday webpage for a list of all participating Texas retailers.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO