Tuscaloosa, AL – It is a bit unusual for Totally Not Fake News to wander down to this part of the world, but we have been following a rather intriguing story currently based out of this city. Most would probably know of this location mainly due the classic Groucho Marx routine, but we understand that a segment of the population tends to associate this city with a college football team. Currently, that football team sits at 9-1 and is seen as a contender for the National Championship. Much of that success rests on the body of work provided by freshman phenom Bryce Young, who, in turn, is being mentored and educated by an offensive coordinator that some may know from a previous life.

