Just like last year, the R&B nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards are a potpourri of genre faves, surprises and omissions. H.E.R. brings her total Grammy nominations count to 21 with eight more added Tuesday (Nov. 23) and four of those under the R&B banner: best performance and best song for “Damage,” best album for Back of My Mind and best traditional performance for “Fight for You.” And, of course, there were the expected nominations for Silk Sonic and “Leave the Door Open” (best R&B performance, best R&B song).

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO