MIAMI -- The way Mel Stottlemyre Jr. sees it, he has six children: three by blood and three via baseball. For eight months of the year, his "sons during the summer" act as a support system while he is away from his family in Idaho. Marlins pitchers Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López and Trevor Rogers, in particular, have shared a special bond with him over the past three years.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO