Since Volvo Cars was taken over by China’s Geely in 2010, it has gone from strength to strength, with a brand new platform and engine range powering its desirable range of vehicles spearheaded by the new XC90 SUV, which launched in 2015. The company’s much-needed refresh has seen sales figures soar over the last decade, with sales in 2019 cresting 700,000 units – more than double the figure for 2009.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO