Hour 2 - The Canucks' true leader

 5 days ago

Mike and Jason discuss the rumoured "power struggle" within the Canucks dressing room. Brady Henderson joins us to talk Seahawks.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position...

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
Snapshots: Canucks, Sullivan, Blackwood

The Vancouver Canucks have allowed 19 goals against in their last three games and now find themselves just three points ahead of the bottom-dwelling Seattle Kraken for last place in the Pacific Division. The team has lost four in a row, eight of their last ten, and now own a -14 goal differential on the year. Things are not going well in Vancouver, to say the least.
Snapshots: COVID, Olympics, Canucks

The postponement of the Ottawa Senators’ upcoming slate of games amidst a Coronavirus outbreak in the locker room has certainly raised some flags across the league. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that many are concerned not only about the ongoing crisis the in Ottawa, but about the frequency of cases popping up around the league. With more than 99% of players and all coaches and staff vaccinated, it is alarming how frequently individuals are being forced to enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol. There was talk earlier this season of reducing testing due to many of those in the protocol being asymptomatic, but in Ottawa and recently in San Jose as well, those sidelined by COVID have in fact been very symptomatic. The league had no choice but to postpone Senators games as the roster had been depleted by the sickness sweeping through the locker room and keeping players off the ice for far longer than just a simple formality might for others in the protocol. As Dreger points out though, the league cannot afford multiple postponements such as this. On one hand, the season is already longer than usual due to the Olympic break and on the other the league cannot take the revenue hit of missed games after two consecutive shortened seasons. As of right now, the only steps being taken by the league to combat the COVID issue is to recommend boosters to its players and personnel. However, re-enacted restrictions could be coming down the line if cases continue at this rate.
Patrick Johnston: More Vancouver Canucks leaders need to speak out

It doesn’t always have to be Travis Green. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It shouldn’t always be Travis Green. And yet, in this crisis-filled 2021-22 season, for the Vancouver Canucks, it’s almost always been Travis Green. The Canucks’ head coach, by the nature of...
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Nov. 19 (home), Dec. 10 (home), Jan. 27 (road). Vancouver is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games vs Winnipeg (1-4-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 16-22-1-2 all-time record in 41 games against the...
Canucks Forgotten Ones: Thomas Vanek

Over their 50-year history, the Vancouver Canucks have had many players come through the doors of Rogers Arena and the Pacific Coliseum. It’s hard to remember them all, especially when they are more well-known in another jersey. In this series, we are going to look back at some former NHLers that played for the Canucks, but do not come to mind as such when we think of their NHL careers.
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a two-game road trip tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks. The Jets are not expected to hold a morning skate after playing last night in Edmonton. Head coach Paul Maurice announced after the 201 shootout loss to the Oilers that Eric Comrie willl get the start in goal against the Canucks.
Connor and the Jets visit the Canucks

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4, third in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2, fifth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Vancouver. He's fifth in the NHL with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and recording nine assists. The Canucks are 3-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver...
Canucks’ Slump Puts Season In Jeopardy

It’s easy to overreact through the early stages of the regular season. Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings all slumped out of the gate before going on their own runs, respectively (and still are) that have them in or fighting for a playoff position. For the Vancouver Canucks however, that run hasn’t happened yet and their recent slump puts their season in jeopardy. Yes, they won last night 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets, who were coming off of a back-to-back, but Vancouver is still 3-6-1 over their previous 10 contests.
Are the Canucks looking to trade Brock Boeser?

With the Vancouver Canucks off to a horrid start sporting a 6-11-2 record and watching the playoffs slip away, the team needs a shakeup ASAP before they are out of playoff contention. The two untouchables on the team are Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. Everyone else is available for a...
Hour 3: Let's be honest about the Canucks

Hour 2 - Kevin Woodley on Bo Horvat and the struggling Canucks. Dan and Randip are joined by Kevin Woodley (2:38) of InGoal Magazine to talk about the latest from around the Vancouver Canucks, including Bo Horvat's role with the team. They also welcome in Josh Yohe (33:40) of The Athletic to tee-up the Penguins in tonight's game.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Canucks need to look in the mirror

Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance chat about the latest Canucks news, including JT Miller's absence at practice in Pittsburgh. Without Jamie riding shotgun in the co-host chair, Thomas turns to you the listener for your contributions on a full-hour mailbag edition of the Canucks Hour. Listen. Alex Chiasson back on...
GAME DAY | Canucks at Penguins

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Penguins this season: Nov. 24 (road), Dec. 4 (home). Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games vs Pittsburgh (3-2-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 42-63-11-4 all-time record in 120 games against the Penguins. Vancouver holds...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Lose, Lemieux Bites Tkachuk, Chaos in Montreal

In my early days of radio, I worked at a station with an old dot matrix printer hooked to the AP Newsfeed. The high-pitched whirring sound harmoniously melded with the ever-present sound of paper rolling forwards like marching boots hitting the pavement. If there were an NHL news feed, Saturday night would have sounded the same as the Pittsburgh Penguins fired 50 shots and lost. Brendan Lemieux bit Brady Tkachuk, Evander Kane may have an NHL trade suitor, and there is absolute chaos in the Montreal Canadiens organization.
Nov. 28: Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins: Post Game Show

Nov. 29: Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Post Game Show. Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar break down the Canucks game as they took on the Montreal Canadiens. Hear from Travis Green, Iain MacIntyre, along texts and calls from you, the fan!The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
