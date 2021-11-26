Showing some overdue love to Tishomingo County

Tishomingo County's Clara Garland posts up Saltillo defender Lexi Walker in the second quarter on Tuesday night. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

If I had my druthers, preseason rankings would not be a thing.

Alas, readers demand such content, and so we willingly oblige. If you saw our preseason high school basketball rankings a few weeks ago, well … there was some reason for head-scratching.

Tishomingo County’s girls were nowhere to be found. I had strongly considered them as a top-10 team but was concerned with how they would handle the loss of top scorer Maura Nunley to graduation, not to mention Lexi Kennedy’s knee injury.

A few Tish County fans respectfully voiced their displeasure with the Lady Braves’ exclusion, and I don’t blame them. Because they were right.

Tishomingo County has started the season 9-0, earning wins over teams like New Site, Columbus, Belmont and Olive Branch. That start put the Lady Braves into the rankings, where they are currently No. 5 – and that might still be too low.

On Monday, I finally got to see them in person against Lafayette. And thus were my suspicions confirmed: This is one of the best teams in the area, and one of the best Class 4A teams in the state.

Clara Garland, a 6-foot-4 senior, had 32 points and 10 rebounds in the 60-41 win. She was the one proven scorer entering this season, but others have made the transition from role player to point maker.

Senior Madison Bennett is averaging 18 points per game, while sophomore Reese Moore is averaging 14 per game.

Kennedy could return in January, and that will only strengthen the lineup’s depth. I know it’s early, but this looks like a team that make a serious run at the state title.

But 4A is tough. Two teams Tish could very well meet in the playoffs are ranked higher: reigning state champ Pontotoc at No. 2, South Pontotoc at No. 3.

Pontotoc is 5-2, with its losses coming against 5A power Neshoba Central and Jackson Prep, which reached last season’s MAIS Class 5A title game.

South Pontotoc has not faced as taxing a schedule as Tish or Pontotoc, but it’s a deep, senior-laden team, and it’s coached by Bill Russell.

Not to get ahead of myself, but South Pontotoc would be a better matchup for Tish in the playoffs. The Lady Cougars don’t have anyone who can match up with Garland.

Pontotoc, on the other hand, has Samya Brooks. She gives up four inches to Garland, but she’s athletic, experienced and savvy. Brooks won’t get pushed around.

This is all conjecture, of course. And we all know how awful I am at that.