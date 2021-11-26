How the NFL playoff picture changed on Thanksgiving: Bills retake AFC East lead

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
Following the news of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas declaring that he is done for the 2021 NFL season, Sean Payton shared his thoughts and didn’t hold back in expressing his views of the current state of his team’s receiving corps. Via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic:. Payton...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have parlayed his new contract with the Los Angeles Rams into a partnership to help promote CashApp as a Bitcoin platform. Beckham was signed by the Rams less than one week after his previous team, the Cleveland Browns, released him on Nov. 5. Last Monday, Beckham tweeted how he would be receiving his paychecks for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
Odell Beckham Jr. chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after they, along with the Green Bay Packers, were said to be one of two finalists. However, we learned on Thursday that another top NFC team was squarely in the mix. Sean Payton was asked on “The Dan Patrick...
CBS’ Bill Cowher is switching up his Super Bowl prediction. On Sunday, the NFL on CBS crew went over their preseason Super Bowl picks, but Phil Simms and coach Cowher had some changes through 11 weeks of the NFL season. The two shared their adjustments on the broadcast ahead of...
While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions, 13-10, on Sunday afternoon, as the AFC North franchise improved to 6-5 on the year. Baker Mayfield had a tough day, completing 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Mayfield,...
For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
Comments / 0