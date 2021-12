It’s cold out in Toronto. Not an intolerable -25°C cold, plus windchill—because it’s always windy at that temperature for some reason—but the more annoying cold where it hovers around zero and when you go out in a winter jacket you immediately overheat, so you unbundle yourself and then you are too cold, and then the reverse happens again, but that’s winter in Southern Ontario. I heard that the northern reaches of the GTA even had a dusting of snow yesterday, though it has yet to make an appearance south of Steeles that I have seen.

