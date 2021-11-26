What to know for NFL Week 12: Score picks, bold predictions, fantasy tips, key stats and more

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others. The Packers were actually...
For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
SAINTS (+6) over COWBOYS. We keep thinking Sean Payton is operating within the parameters of a masterplan. Now would be as good a time as any to reveal what that is, beyond paying Taysom Hill into perpetuity for ... reasons. The Saints took a public and humiliated walloping from Buffalo and will be bored by the chore of saving face. Dallas is also licking its wounds from a gross Thanksgiving feast and will be crushed by virus protocols as the hours continue. Get this line wherever it is right now because New Orleans may be favored by kickoff time. Saints 21, Cowboys 17.
It's Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, and we asked our insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler for insight on the biggest news and for their picks on games and players to watch this weekend. First, though, they give their thoughts on a possible renaissance for Cam Newton back...
Hosts Geoff Clark and Nathan Beighle break down the entire NFL Week 11 slate with picks against the spread and Over/Under for all 15 games. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more NFL analysis. Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY...
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was forced to miss his team’s Week 12 win against the Cleveland Browns due to a concussion. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed some crazy details about when Campbell first suffered the concussion. Wow, that’s scary. Ravens defensive end...
The endless debate about the possible permutations of the College Football Playoff race will get narrowed after Week 12. Five of the biggest contenders for the semifinals face difficult opponents that are capable of knocking them out of consideration. The biggest showdown comes in the Big Ten as No. 4...
Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule). James Jones: What a homecoming it will be for Cam Newton, who'll be welcomed back to Charlotte with a standing ovation. He reciprocates the love by recording five passing touchdowns -- something he hasn't done since Week 15 of his 2015 MVP season -- in a Carolina win over Washington.
That’s all we have left in this 2021 regular season. It’s hard to believe how quickly time has passed, but that’s what happens when you’re having fun. There’s no question this fall has been one of the most entertaining, too. A week before Rivalry Week, we’re diving into some interesting...
College football championship week is here. All of the Power 5 leagues, plus the American, Sun Belt, MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA will crown their champion this weekend. The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and American championship games all have College Football Playoff implications. By late Saturday night, we...
The 2021 NFL season is entering the stretch run and for those in contention of making the playoffs. Starting with Thursday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and ending with Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, it appears almost each game on the docket in Week 11 will have some kind of playoff implication positively or negatively.
Week 11 of the NFL season comes with plenty of uncertainty on the injury front. Yes, Russell Wilson has returned, but it was to mixed reviews, as the Seattle Seahawks were shut out by the Green Bay Packers. The statuses of T.J. Watt, Colt McCoy, Rob Gronkowski and others also remain unclear as they battle aches and pains.
The Week 11 NFL schedule for the 2021 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and, of course, final score picks.
The ESPN+ cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all of our fantasy football content. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week, along with NFL injury updates, matchup advantages and wild-card plays from Matthew Berry, Eric Karabell, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Field Yates, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld and myself. It's all the best advice in one handy article.
With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
Cam Newton scored a pair of touchdowns in the first game of his second stint with the Panthers. David Carr believes the veteran quarterback will double that mark Sunday afternoon. Unlike last week’s outing against the Arizona Cardinals, Newton will have had a full slate of practice under his belt...
The NY Giants, led by Daniel Jones, aim to upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Daniel Jones aims to do something he’s never done, in his return to the site of his first career start, when the NY Giants square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.
After spending eight seasons in the NFL, Kenny Vaccaro is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. On Wednesday morning, Vaccaro announced that he’s retiring from the NFL. He’s going to launch an Esports organization called G1, which is known as Gamers First. In a press release, Vaccaro...
3 keys for Bears to beat Lions, final score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It feels safe to say that many Bears fans who decide to tune into an early Thanksgiving game, where both teams have combined for a 3-16-1 record, are doing so to see the latest episode in a soap opera that has developed around Halas Hall. However, a football game will be played! Believe it or not, it is a game that the Bears should win, despite all the distractions swirling around. Here’s how they can pull it off:
