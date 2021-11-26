What to know for NFL Week 12: Score picks, bold predictions, fantasy tips, key stats and more

SAINTS (+6) over COWBOYS. We keep thinking Sean Payton is operating within the parameters of a masterplan. Now would be as good a time as any to reveal what that is, beyond paying Taysom Hill into perpetuity for ... reasons. The Saints took a public and humiliated walloping from Buffalo and will be bored by the chore of saving face. Dallas is also licking its wounds from a gross Thanksgiving feast and will be crushed by virus protocols as the hours continue. Get this line wherever it is right now because New Orleans may be favored by kickoff time. Saints 21, Cowboys 17.

