150 musicians flash mob Green Day song in Europe

Have you ever been snowed in somewhere? How long do you think you could survive with no electricty, beer, and Oasis? A wild scene is taking place in Yorkshire England right now. 60 people, no electricity, no way out, the only entertainment..an Oasis tribute band (who from this point on will be forever known as Sno-asis). Am I the only one who thinks that sounds like the premise of an Edgar Wright movie? These poor people have been stuck in this pub due to a blizzard going on three days now, keeping themselves sane with board games, karaoke, and I assume copious amounts of alchohol. Can you imagine the size of your bar tab after being stuck in there for three days? Anyways, here’s Wonderwall…
