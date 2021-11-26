Album Review: 30 by Adele

There is a reason Adele makes us wait years and years for her to release every amazing body of work she has blessed us with. “30” has received a five-star rating from Rolling Stone. They called it her best album yet, and cohesively, I might agree. Even though her older tracks on “19” and “21” are timeless and iconic, the intimacy communicated about all the aspects of her relationships in “30” is unmatched. The relationship with herself, her ex-husband, her son, her future and past selves, her family. All of it. She had also received five stars for “25” from Rolling Stone, now becoming the first female artist this century to receive two five star awarded albums from the magazine. Those stars are well deserved. This album clearly doesn’t warrant any critique from me or anyone, really. I think if you don’t like Adele, you have objectively bad taste and are a hater.

