Album Review: 30 by Adele

By Azzer Carpenter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom “19” to “30,” Adele has proven to that the classic sounds of Motown and the velvety color of her voice will allow her to captivate all audiences. November 19, 2021 was the big day for the releasing of Adele’s newest album 30. 30 has been anticipated since August of...

NME

Watch Silk Sonic open the American Music Awards 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their Silk Sonic collaboration to the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) with a live performance. The duo announced their joint project earlier this year and revealed they had recorded an album together called ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. After winning the award...
MUSIC
Montclarion

Adele Brings the Waterworks With Her New Album, ‘ 30 ’

After a six-year hiatus, Adele, a sensational 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, has returned with the debut of her fourth studio album “30,” released on Nov. 19. One thing is for sure: she did not take it “easy on us.”. This album includes a track list of 12 songs filled with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adele admits she is 'so emotional' ahead her first UK performance in four years as she takes to the stage for An Audience with Adele - after earning rave reviews for her new album 30

Adele is back to delight her fans in the UK with a TV special where the hit singer will perform her biggest songs for a star-studded audience in London. Just days after releasing her fourth studio album, 30, Adele will be back on our TV screens in a one off special filmed at the London Palladium earlier this month (November 6).
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele review, 30: Patron saint of heartbreak licks her wounds in a divorce album that takes risks

No one makes heartbreak as relatable as Adele. Ever since she was discovered aged 18 on Myspace in 2006, the Tottenham-born singer has made weepy, diaristic soul music her métier. She gathers pain – hers and ours – and spins it into songs that go diamond or platinum. It’s an alchemy she has honed over 15 years and just three records.The songs themselves are good. Grounded in pathos, they tend to be handsomely crafted ballads about love and its various agonies – but it’s her vocals that sell them. Adele possesses that perfectly imperfect voice, gargantuan and frail all at...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Adele is right – an unshuffled album is the proper way to listen

When you are the most powerful, popular artist in the world, you can insist on anything. And so Adele has persuaded Spotify to hide its shuffle button, to encourage listeners to listen to her new album 30 – and, presumably, every other album – in the order intended by the artists. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason,” Adele said. “Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Adele: 30- Track by Track Review

Adele has finally returned! The matriarch of British pop has come back with her new album 30, which comes 6 years after her last record 25. It always feels like an event when Adele releases an album and ever since rumours of a new album started earlier in the year there has been a huge level of hype. This has been backed up by over 500,000 copies of 30 on vinyl being pre-ordered, an absolutely staggering figure.
MUSIC
chargervoice.com

Adele’s comeback includes an album, a performance, and a proposal

It seems that optimism and new beginnings has gathered its way across the crowd as a couple gets engaged at an Adele CBS concert special. Part-way through the performance Adele stopped the show, slipping into the shadows and disappearing. The crowd was quiet, confused as to why the singer had suddenly stopped in the middle of one of her first live shows in six years. Just then, Quentin Brunson brought his blindfolded girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann, on stage.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Adele Got Spotify To Stop Shuffling Albums By Default

Adele's new album, 30, is raw and personal, taking listeners through the pain of her divorce and her journey to find happiness. And you really should listen to it in order, per the pop star. Adele revealed Saturday that having the 12 tracks of the album play in order by...
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele thinks new album 'could save lives'

Adele believes her new album “could actually save a few lives”. The 33-year-old singer is set to release her long-awaited new album, ‘30’, on Friday , and the singer believes that her record could be a life-saver for some of her long-time fans. The London-born star, whose new album is...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Adele releases fourth studio album '30'

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Adele released on Friday her fourth studio album titled 30, which represents the singer's first new album in six years. The album is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Deezer. Each track has also been uploaded to Adele's official YouTube channel.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Adele’s Diaristic Divorce Album

When Adele set out to finish her new album, “30,” her record label wondered how to make it resonate with a younger crowd. Adele is a vocal powerhouse with an out-of-time sensibility, and she takes long hiatuses between albums. It has been six years since her previous record, “25,” and much has changed in the world of popular music, whose pace Adele has long been proudly out of synch with. “The conversation of TikTok came up a lot,” the singer told the radio personality Zane Lowe, in a recent interview. “They were, like, ‘We’ve really gotta make sure that these fourteen-year-olds know who you are.’ ” Adele is one of the few figures in entertainment with the authority and the gravitas to brush off such misguided suggestions, and her solution was defiantly simple. “They’ve all got moms, and they’ve definitely been listening to my music, these fourteen-year-olds,” she told the label.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
seattlespectator.com

Emma & Bill’s Album Review: Adele’s Five Star “30” Too Well Deserved To Explain

There is a reason Adele makes us wait years and years for her to release every amazing body of work she has blessed us with. “30” has received a five-star rating from Rolling Stone. They called it her best album yet, and cohesively, I might agree. Even though her older tracks on “19” and “21” are timeless and iconic, the intimacy communicated about all the aspects of her relationships in “30” is unmatched. The relationship with herself, her ex-husband, her son, her future and past selves, her family. All of it. She had also received five stars for “25” from Rolling Stone, now becoming the first female artist this century to receive two five star awarded albums from the magazine. Those stars are well deserved. This album clearly doesn’t warrant any critique from me or anyone, really. I think if you don’t like Adele, you have objectively bad taste and are a hater.
MUSIC
