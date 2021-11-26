This Day Trip To The Lakota Wolf Preserve Is One Of The Best You Can Take In New Jersey
By Spencer Schneider
Only In New Jersey
4 days ago
If you are in New Jersey and are looking for an exciting and unique day trip, look no farther than the Lakota Wolf Preserve. The Lakota Wolf Preserve is located in Columbia, New Jersey, and houses four different wolf packs, as well as other amazing animals. If you love dogs, Game of Thrones, or just animals in general, this is an adventure you won’t soon forget.
The Lakota Wolf Preserve is a very special place with very special animals. We highly recommend going as soon as you get the chance as everyone in the family is sure to enjoy this awesome day trip. Have you been to the Wolf Preserve? What was your favorite part of the trip?
Address: Lakota Wolf Preserve, 89 Mt Pleasant Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832, USA
