Columbia, NJ

This Day Trip To The Lakota Wolf Preserve Is One Of The Best You Can Take In New Jersey

By Spencer Schneider
 4 days ago

If you are in New Jersey and are looking for an exciting and unique day trip, look no farther than the Lakota Wolf Preserve. The Lakota Wolf Preserve is located in Columbia, New Jersey, and houses four different wolf packs, as well as other amazing animals. If you love dogs, Game of Thrones, or just animals in general, this is an adventure you won’t soon forget.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167voX_0d7WYLeL00
These majestic wolves call the Lakota Wolf Preserve and its 10 acres home. These animals are truly beautiful to see this up-close.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oDad_0d7WYLeL00
Besides wolves, the Lakota Wolf Preserve also has bobcats, foxes, and a lynx. All the animals have plenty of open space to roam. Seeing these amazing animals in this habitat is really a special experience that you will remember forever.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuYaO_0d7WYLeL00
We highly recommend taking a tour of the preserve. Owners Jim and Becky are a wealth of information. Additionally, the wolves (and other animals) know that Jim and Becky usually have treats, so you will likely get your best views when they come looking for these treats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMzWH_0d7WYLeL00
The preserve is also an amazing place for amateur and professional photographers to work on their nature photography. Guided photography and video sessions are offered and are a must for all photographers!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTpVu_0d7WYLeL00
On the tour, you will learn about the social lives of the wolves, what they eat, and how wolves interact with humans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HipL1_0d7WYLeL00
These wolves truly are amazing animals and seeing them in New Jersey is really something special. A trip to the Lakota Wolf Preserve is an all-around incredible trip.

The Lakota Wolf Preserve is a very special place with very special animals. We highly recommend going as soon as you get the chance as everyone in the family is sure to enjoy this awesome day trip. Have you been to the Wolf Preserve? What was your favorite part of the trip?

Address: Lakota Wolf Preserve, 89 Mt Pleasant Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832, USA

