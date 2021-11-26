ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut.

There’s options for watching some old favorites, such as 1965′s “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Peanuts special will air on PBS and is available on Apple TV+, which acquired the classic in 2020. The free viewing window the streaming service offered for it then has snapped shut this year.

In a twist for the Food Network’s film, its debut is on corporate sibling discovery+. The streaming service offers a free-trial option so, like Santa Claus scoring courtesy cookies, enjoy the gift while it lasts.

Here’s a sampling of what to watch while sipping nog and nibbling on roasted chestnuts — if available on store shelves. All air times are Eastern.

MOVIETIME

“A Rich Christmas,” streaming now on BET+. A self-absorbed socialite gets a new perspective on life when she’s forced to work at a family homeless shelter. Bill Bellamy and Tyler Abron star.

“Candy Coated Christmas,” discovery+, Friday, Nov. 19. Molly McCook plays an executive whose life takes a detour when she visits the town of Peppermint Hollow. Ree Drummond (Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman”) plays the local baker.

“A Kindhearted Christmas,” GAC Family (formerly Great American Country), Saturday, Nov. 20. A woman wants to emulate her late husband’s generosity, bringing joy to others and maybe to herself. Jennie Garth stars.

“A Kiss Before Christmas,” Hallmark Channel, Sunday, Nov. 21. James Denton, Teri Hatcher and Marilu Henner star in the tale of a man who gets the alternate life he wished for, and tries to give it back.

“Who Is Christmas Eve?” Bounce, 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. A young woman (Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd) abandoned as an infant delves into her past with help from her boyfriend (Romeo Miller) and an investigative genealogist.

“Romance in the Wilds,” Fox Nation, Thursday, Nov. 25. A forest ranger and geologist (Kaitlyn Leeb, Victor Zinck Jr.) join ranks to flee a wildfire. Does love ignite? The actors also star in Fox Nation’s “Christmas in the Wilds,” out the same day.

“Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune,” Lifetime, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Georgia (McEntire) and Joe (John Schneider) broke up as a couple and a singing duo years ago, but their daughter wants a reunion for charity.

“Christmas Again,” Disney Channel, Friday, Dec. 3. Teenager Rowena is caught living the holiday over and over again after wishing that she could reclaim her life before her parents’ divorce. Scarlett Estevez stars.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” NBC, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 24. Jimmy Stewart stars as a despairing man who finds value in his life with the help of an aspiring angel, Clarence.

“Our Christmas Journey,” Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Holly Robinson Peete stars as a single mom who faces an independent new chapter for her teenage son with autism and herself. Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, are parents of a son with autism. The actor said on Twitter that “I have wanted to make a movie about an #autism family making transitions at #Christmas for a while.”

“The Christmas Thief,” ION Television, 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. A novice private eye, home for the holidays and trying to solve burglaries blamed on Santa Claus, clashes with a local detective. Michelle Borth and Vivica A. Fox co-star.

FA LA LA LA LA

“iHeartRadio Holiday Special,” the iHeartRadio app, YouTube and Facebook pages. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Mario Lopez hosts a virtual concert including Train, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, and Pentatonix.

“CMA Country Christmas,” ABC, 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Performers and songs include Kelsea Ballerini (“Santa Baby”), Gabby Barrett (“The First Noel”), Lady A (“Wonderful Christmastime”) and Little Big Town (“Christmas Time Is Here”).

“Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around,” NBC, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Clarkson hosts a special that offers music, celebrates tradition, and gives to those in need.

“Christmas Under the Stars,” BYUtv, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and on the BYUtv app. The a cappella group Pentatonix mixes favorite tunes and carols with songs from its new holiday album, ”Evergreen.”

“Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City,” NBC, 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. The pop singer marks the 10th anniversary of his album “Christmas” with music and comedy.

“20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” PBS, Monday, Dec. 13, and Friday, Dec. 24 (check local listing for times). Brian Stokes Mitchell narrates a retrospective of performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and dozens more artists.

STOCKING STUFFERS

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” now on Apple TV+ and on PBS, Sunday, Dec. 19 (check local listings for time). Is Christmas all about the goods or good-heartedness? The question unsettles Charlie Brown.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” CBS, 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. A reindeer finds that being different is worthwhile in this 1964 special that’s based on the Johnny Marks song and narrated by Burl Ives.

“Mary McCartney Serves It Up,” discovery+, Tuesday, Nov. 23. In four new holiday episodes, the British cookbook author enjoys meatless meals with guests including her famous dad, Paul McCartney, and Oprah Winfrey.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” NBC, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 25. Horror movie king Boris Karloff provided the voice for Dr. Seuss’ infamous Grinch for the enduring 1966 cartoon.

“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas,” Apple TV+, Friday, Nov. 26. A documentary about an Idaho neighborhood that became a battleground for a man with a large-scale holiday obsession and his foes, aka other homeowners.

“A Home for the Holidays,” CBS, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. In the special’s 23rd annual broadcast, inspiring stories of youngsters adopted from foster care are joined with performances by pop artists.

Comments / 0

Related
heraldsun.com

2021 Christmas TV guide: When to watch Rudolph, Charlie Brown and classic movies

We’re back with our 2021 guide to the most wonderful TV time of the year. We have all your favorite holiday TV specials — like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” — plus classic movies from “Elf” to “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and of course, all the Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix romantic holiday flicks.
MOVIES
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

The Waltons return in a new TV movie

From September 1972 to June 1981l, families gathered around their TV sets to watch the story of one family — The Waltons. The series covered the time from the depression and World War II. Even though there were tough times, this TV family brought real families together for a cozy hour each week. Sure, they had their problems and spats, but at the heart of the show was their love, appreciation, respect and generosity for each other and for others. In 1971, a movie, “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” brought viewers the Walton family. The movie was so popular it brought about the series.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Holiday Specials Galore, ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ ‘Hogwarts Tournament’

Christmas movies have been airing since before Halloween, and CBS has already aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year. But with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the TV holiday season really begins in earnest. The broadcast networks are filled with specials over the next seven days, and streaming and cable premieres (holiday themed or not) are plentiful as well. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show One of the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
Paige
Person
Rodney Peete
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Marilu Henner
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Michael Bublé, Charlie Brown among TV's holiday headliners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”...
NFL
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Stocking#Ap#The Food Network#Gac Family#Peanuts#Pbs#Eastern#Movietime#Great American Country
vitalthrills.com

New on Hulu December 2021: Movies, TV and Originals

The Hulu December 2021 schedule has been announced and can be viewed below! The streaming service has also revealed the titles that will be leaving next month. The Hulu December 2021 lineup includes such titles Candified: Home for the Holidays, Pen15 Season 2, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, Crossing Swords Season 2, Dead Asleep, Mother/Android, Dragons: The Nine Realms, Letterkenny Season 10, and much more.
TV SERIES
SPY

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! Save 36% on Every Peanuts Holiday Special on Blu Ray (and Digital)

For a lot of us, it’s hard to get into the Christmas spirit until we hear the Peanuts theme music playing. Maybe you hear it on your local radio station, over the mall speaker system, or you have it at the top of your own Spotify Christmas playlist. Like millions of Americans, you may be hoping to catch beloved Peanuts holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving as you gather with your family for the holidays. Unfortunately, ever since Apple bought the rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, they very rarely appear on TV. So unless you want to sign up for...
MOVIES
KCET

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS and 10th Annual CALL THE MIDWIFE Holiday Special Lead Robust Slate of PBS SoCal and KCET Seasonal Programming

Select programming will also be available to stream on PBS.org and the free PBS App. Members of PBS SoCal | KCET get extended access through PBS Passport. Los Angeles, Calif. – Nov. 18, 2021 – PBS SoCal and KCET, Southern California's home for award-winning public media productions as well as premieres of new PBS programs, announced today a variety of local and national performances, specials and productions for the whole family to enjoy that comprise this year’s lineup of seasonal programming that will run through December on both channels in the Los Angeles region. Just like last year, PBS will be hosting the broadcast of the beloved holiday tradition featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the whole gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for a special, ad-free broadcast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” airing on Sun., Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal. Marking the 10-year anniversary of PBS’s beloved CALL THE MIDWIFE, the annual holiday special will premiere on Christmas Day, Wed., Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal, preceded by the show’s 2019 and 2020 holiday specials at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Youtube
tvinsider.com

All of the Holiday TV Movies Airing Over Thanksgiving Weekend 2021

For those looking to add some holiday cheer to this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, you’re in luck! It’s already “the most wonderful time of the year” for holiday movie lovers, as several new festive films are debuting across network TV and streaming this Turkey Day weekend. Airing holiday-themed films since October,...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Charlie Brown Thanksgiving': How to Watch

It's the season for festive movies and TV specials — and Charlie Brown is luckily on TV this year following the 2020 backlash after the Peanuts specials were originally not going to air over the air. The only bad news is that while A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream on Apple TV+, the time to watch it on PBS has already come and gone. The classic holiday special aired on Sunday, Nov. 2 thanks to Apple TV+ pairing up with PBS for a primetime presentation — meaning that unless you recorded the movie with your DVR, you can't watch it on TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Peanuts' Holiday Specials Are Savage: 7 Times We Wanted to Give Poor Charlie Brown a Hug

Poor Charlie Brown. For someone as optimistic and persevering as he tries to be, he sure doesn't get the same kindness shown to him in return. In a way, that's the whole point of the long-running (and beloved) Peanuts comic strip that was created by Charles M. Schulz and debuted in 1950. No matter how selfish or mean, critical or insulting, his friends are to him, or how he never succeeds in just about anything he does (like picking out the perfect Christmas decorations or untangling his kite from that pesky Kite-Eating Tree), he doesn't let that stop him from trying to reach his goals and being the best person he can be. But over thousands of comic strips and countless holiday television specials, there have been some moments that rise above the rest in terms of just how awful he is treated by his peers.
TV & VIDEOS
Foreign Policy

FP’s Holiday Movie, TV, and Podcast Recommendations

Whether you’re looking for a TV show to watch with the family around the Christmas tree, a movie to stream while flying overseas to visit friends, or a podcast to listen to while you’re frantically cleaning the house before your mother-in-law arrives, here’s a great list of recommendations from FP staff and contributors to keep you entertained throughout the holidays.
TV & VIDEOS
Cartoon Brew

Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer For Its First Original ‘Peanuts’ Holiday Special

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, its first new original Peanuts holiday special made as part of its expanded partnership with Wildbrain. The special follows Lucy, who after experiencing a disappointing Christmas due to the absence of her grandmother, resolves to throw the...
TV & VIDEOS
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

804
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy