ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

GE sees $80B-plus in gross debt reduction by end of this year

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Electric (NYSE:GE) says it now expects to achieve more than $80B in gross debt reduction between the end of 2018 and the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Borqs Technologies gains after winning $15M purchase orders from U.S. company

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) is trading +2.84% pre-market after its subsidiary, Borqs Hong Kong, won $15M purchase orders, at 50% larger than previously forecasted in June, from a U.S. Fortune 500 company. The order relates to the supply of multiple models of enterprise Android-based handheld computer products for the U.S., EU...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HP Enterprise falls 6% as current-quarter profit forecast looks light

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has dipped another 6% after hours following fiscal fourth-quarter earnings where it topped profit expectations but issued Q1 earnings guidance that looked light compared to Wall Street estimates. Revenues rose 1.9% to $7.35 billion, with broad but modest gains across segments. The best grower in percentage...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Allbirds falls after posting its first earnings report as public company

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) reports revenue jumped 33% in Q3 to $63M and gross profit rose 36% to $34M. The retailer points to "robust" consumer demand in the United States and a strong response to new footwear and performance apparel product launches. Adjusted EBITDA was -$6.3M vs. -$3.8M a year ago. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $65M and $40M available under its revolving credit agreement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#General Electric
Seekingalpha.com

GlobalFoundries declines more than 4% ahead of earnings report

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) shares fell nearly 4%, Tuesday, ahead of the semiconductor manufacturer's first earnings report as a public company. Malta, N.Y.-based GlobalFoundries (GFS), which went public last month, makes silicon wafers for semiconductor companies that do not have their own "fabs", or fabrication plants, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan reported to back KKR's bid for Telecom Italia with $51B of financing

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.5%) is committing to support KKR's (KKR -2.4%) proposal to buy Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) (NYSE:TI.A) with EUR 45B ($51B) in financing, Reuters says, citing an article in Italian daily Il Messaggero. In a letter of commitment, the bank said it's prepared to increase the commitment to higher...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of Nova Scotia stock gains after Q4 earnings beat, dividend hike

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock rises 1.4% in premarket trading after the bank boosts its quarterly dividend and fiscal Q4 earnings exceed consensus, driven by strong growth in its international banking and lower provision for loan losses. "As we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver strong growth...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seekingalpha.com

GlobalFoundries shares rise on earnings beat in first public report

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) shares rose in after-hours trading as the company beat earnings estimates. In the company's third-quarter, GlobalFoundries (GFS) earned one cent a share on $1.7 billion in revenue, up 5% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. Analysts surveyed by Wall Street expected a loss of one cent per share on $1.7...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

AECOM to divest Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround services business

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has agreed to sell its Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround services business to affiliates of Graham Construction. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The move further advances AECOM's...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consensus. The adjusted EPS outlook range for 2022, however, is slightly below expectations, with the 2022 sales outlook above consensus around $311 million, according to FactSet. Shares of UnitedHealth fell 0.4% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 2.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Chico's FAS: Building Greater Investor Confidence

Chico's FAS reported solid 3Q:F2021 results, providing further evidence that its turnaround is gaining traction. Chico's FAS (CHS) reported third quarter fiscal 2021 results, which increased our confidence in the investment thesis that we detailed in our in-depth article published in October 2021, "A Chic Turnaround Underway, Potential Substantial Upside."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Donaldson Beats Q1 Estimates, Notes Margin Pressure

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.5% year-over-year to $760.9 million, beating the consensus of $745.38 million. Engine Products segment sales increased 20.9% Y/Y to $527.2 million and Industrial Products segment's +16.6% Y/Y to $233.7 million. EPS improved to $0.61 from $0.48 in 1Q21, beating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

2021 Year End: BlueRush Pleased to Report 55% growth in SaaS Revenue, 83% Growth in SaaS Gross Profit and Continued Sales Momentum Subsequent to Year End

BlueRush Inc., a leading personalized video Software as a Service company, ‎is pleased to announce its financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 . “2021 was a breakthrough year on a number of fronts. We continued to see healthy growth in revenue from our SaaS business increasing by 55%, overall gross profit growing by 83%, and our gross retention rate remaining above 90%,” said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

GE expands debt buyback by $2 billion on strong demand

General Electric said it now expects to buy back $25 billion of bonds, expanding one of the biggest debt repurchases ever, after finding strong demand from investors to sell the securities. Investors have so far offered to sell about $33 billion of bonds to the company, GE said in a...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Suncor Stock: Price Still Lagging Commodity Inflation And Dividends To Remain Attractive

Upstream production is to be supported by the diminishing effect of Syncrude maintenance and the delivery of Buzzard II; while mid to downstream growth remains robust. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is a Calgary-based energy company with a presence in the upstream to midstream part of the crude oil space as well as a stronghold in Canadian downstream operations. We're incredibly bullish on the stock and think it may be an excellent dividend play moving forward. The stock has gained significant support from elevated energy prices and recovering supply chains of late, and it's only natural for investors to doubt its prospects amid the emergence of the latest covid variant (Omicron) after a period of stagnating oil and gas prices; here's our take.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy