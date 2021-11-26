This Magical Gingerbread Man Light Adventure Is Now Open In LA!

Discover a world lit up by thousands of merry lights where melodies of Christmases young and old guide you to the rescue of the Gingerbread Man. Enchanting decor and real-life Christmas characters help you on your journey, telling a holiday story unlike any other. Get ready for an adventure that captures the senses to foster wonder and imagination.

This immersive holiday experience is now open in LA, and you can get your tickets here!

As you make your way through the multisensory maze, witness the magic of Santa’s toyshop and the delights of the candy cane lane… But beware of getting lost in other-worldly experiences! The enchanted gnome forest will take your imagination for a ride, while a rendering of reindeer stalls captures your attention, tempting you to get distracted—but Biscuit needs your help!

To guide you on your journey, real life characters will assist you. Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, dancing elves, and so many others, to guide you across frosted paths. On certain occasions, a snowfall show will blur your path to Biscuit in the most magical way, nurturing the enchanting holiday experience.

Say hi to Santa and Mrs. Claus on this spectacular journey!

Make lasting holiday memories by taking photos of the event. Professional photo opportunities will be spread throughout the adventure and photos will be available for purchase afterwards—perfect souvenirs with family and friends. After your arduous work through the enchanting experience, perhaps Biscuit will decide to join the photoshoot?

The Gingerbread Man’s Spectacular Holiday Light Adventure

From November 26