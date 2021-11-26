ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Magical Gingerbread Man Light Adventure Is Now Open In LA!

By Marie-Angèle Zoungrana
Secret LA
Secret LA
 5 days ago

Biscuit, the Gingerbread Man, seems to love running away. In this spectacular maze full of dancing lights and surprises, we need your help to find him! Get your tickets  to try your luck at this magical holiday light adventure.

Discover a world lit up by thousands of merry lights where melodies of Christmases young and old guide you to the rescue of the Gingerbread Man. Enchanting decor and real-life Christmas characters help you on your journey, telling a holiday story unlike any other. Get ready for an adventure that captures the senses to foster wonder and imagination.

This immersive holiday experience is now open in LA, and you can get your tickets here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FyFS_0d7WSftV00

As you make your way through the multisensory maze, witness the magic of Santa’s toyshop and the delights of the candy cane lane… But beware of getting lost in other-worldly experiences! The enchanted gnome forest will take your imagination for a ride, while a rendering of reindeer stalls captures your attention, tempting you to get distracted—but Biscuit needs your help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpqeA_0d7WSftV00

To guide you on your journey, real life characters will assist you. Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, dancing elves, and so many others, to guide you across frosted paths. On certain occasions, a snowfall show will blur your path to Biscuit in the most magical way, nurturing the enchanting holiday experience.

Say hi to Santa and Mrs. Claus on this spectacular journey!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0k2X_0d7WSftV00

Make lasting holiday memories by taking photos of the event. Professional photo opportunities will be spread throughout the adventure and photos will be available for purchase afterwards—perfect souvenirs with family and friends. After your arduous work through the enchanting experience, perhaps Biscuit will decide to join the photoshoot?

Get your tickets for this mesmerizing holiday adventure! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llQhb_0d7WSftV00

The Gingerbread Man’s Spectacular Holiday Light Adventure

From November 26 From $15 More info Tickets

Comments / 0

Related
ourstate.com

9 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights

Find lights in your region. Candlelight Christmas Evenings at Biltmore — Asheville. See Biltmore at its most enchanting as you stroll past glowing luminaries, flickering candles and fireplaces, and thousands of glittering Christmas lights. (800) 411-3812. Chetola Resort’s Festival of Lights — Blowing Rock. From dusk to midnight, the grounds...
GREENSBORO, NC
Secret LA

3 Vintage A-Frame Cabins For A Dreamy Fall Escape Near LA

Charming cabins around L.A. that will give you that true fall experience. When you start to envy those frosty East Coast fall with a beautiful spectrum of leaves in red, yellow, green, and brown, then you can always take a little trip just outside of L.A. Head to one of these cute cabins surrounded by beautiful landscapes rich in nature. You can wake up to the sound of hummingbirds and water rushing and watch sunsets from a hot tub in the mountains without traveling too far from the city. Here are three of our favorite spots with adorable A-frame homes to stay in.
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

Santa’s Village In Lake Arrowhead Is A True Holiday Dream

Santa’s SoCal hood is a magical, alpine adventure!. Around 65 years ago, the Big Guy in the red suit set up camp in Lake Arrowhead and turned it into a Christmas wonderland complete with gingerbread homes, giant candy canes, a grand old sleigh, a gleaming tree and faux alpine dwellings. Fittingly, the charming Yuletide land was named Santa’s Village. With the Nice List continually growing, it has since expanded and is now known as SkyPark at Santa’s Village.
Secret LA

A Technicolor Holiday Drive-Thru Featuring Millions Of Brilliant Lights Is Now Open

The mesmerizing Christmas In Color holiday display has taken over Raging Waters in San Dimas!. An aerial view of this electrifying lighting display could easily be mistaken for a holiday rave or a themed circus. In fact, that’s sort of what this magical roving Christmas tradition is. It’s an entire course with millions of LED lights in every thinkable color, synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes. This year, San Dimas in California. Raging Waters will be transformed into an illuminated winter wonderland. But don’t worry, there’ll be no water activities happening at the same time. Instead, it will be drained and pumped with all the seasonal cheer you need to feel like a kid again.
SAN DIMAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adventure#Christmas#Reindeer#Biscuit
iheart.com

National Park Sparks Strange Debate Over Painted Rocks Left at Site

Carlsbad Caverns National Park has sparked something of a strange debate following a social media post wherein they told visitors to stop leaving painted rocks around the site. The difference of opinion reportedly began on Monday when the park shared photos of the decorated stones, which feature flowers and the words 'Be Happy,' on Facebook and indicated that rangers had stumbled upon them "while hiking Slaughter Canyon." However, rather than give kudos to the creative individual behind the lovely find, the post put forward a different take on the matter, declaring that "although leaving painted rocks behind for strangers to discover may seem like a fun activity, it is not appropriate in national parks."
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

Mission Inn’s Magical ‘Festival Of Lights’ Returns This Month

Mission Inn’s Festival of Lights is back, but there’ll be no switch-on ceremony this year due to COVID health concerns. For the last 29 years, the historic Riverside hotel and spa has been dazzling visitors with an incredible spectacle of lights and holiday displays. It’s one of the largest holiday light collections in the country and has been voted “Best Public Lights Display” by USA Today, so it’s no surprise it’s one of our favorite holiday traditions and draws roughly 75,000 people each year. As with last year’s event, this year the festival will be scaled back and the switch-on ceremony canceled to limit any public health risks posed by the Delta variant.
LIFESTYLE
cw39.com

MUST SEE: Magical Winter Lights in Baytown returns as culture and food holiday adventure

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Magical Winter Lights is returning this winter and rebuilding at Houston Raceway in Baytown from November 19, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Visitors can expect the Magical Winter Lights landmarks such as the entrance castle, dinosaur exhibits, and Houston’s iconic displays. However, guests will miss the traditional acrobatic performances due to complications with travel during the pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Magical Winter Lights

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Magical Winter Lights will feature such landmarks as the entrance castle, dinosaur exhibits, and Houston’s beloved displays. Family-friendly experiences include the Santa and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, Ice Sisters meet and greet, cultural performances, carnival rides, food and games, music, dinosaur exhibit, and dino rides.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
1011now.com

Magical Lights of Seward returns to fairgrounds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures might be making a lot of people ready for Christmas even before the turkey hits the table. Lucky for them, holiday light displays are popping up around Nebraska, including the one billed the biggest that’s a short drive from the Capital City. The Magical...
SEWARD, NE
Secret LA

The Best Places To See Festive Lights Around L.A. This Holiday

The most anticipated lighting displays, the twinkling lights, glittering decorations and festive lighting projections are back in full force to illuminate L.A. for the holidays—and they don’t require a car. Of course, there are some changes and it will require a little bit of planning, but the glowing holiday displays are still happening! While some of our favorite neighborhood displays like Candy Cane Lane are yet to be confirmed, here are all the spots to keep your eyes on as we ring in the holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

‘Lightscape’ Has Transformed The L.A. Arboretum Into An Illuminated Wonderland

Wander through a glowing natural haven this holiday. London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ has turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights. Visitors will enter through a a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey down a mile-long path of multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed music. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way.
ARCADIA, CA
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade’ Coming to Magic Kingdom in 2022

At Destination D23 today, it was announced that a new “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” will be making its debut at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World next year. Just this morning at Destination D23, it was announced that the fan-favorite Festival of Fantasy Parade will be making its return to Magic Kingdom next year.
TRAVEL
Secret LA

10 Magical Holiday Experiences Happening In And Around L.A.

This holiday, we have the ultimate gift of getting to step out of our cars and soak up the festive cheer around the city in the company of friends and family. On top of that, all of our favorite holiday traditions are back in full swing, some of which are bigger and brighter than ever before. Starting in November, the city will be twinkling with incredible holiday lighting displays and there’ll be dozens of enchanting experiences happening to ring in the season.
LIFESTYLE
kcparent.com

Holiday Light and Magic near Legends Shopping Center

5 Ways We Make Your Holiday Lights Experience Even Brighter. Holiday Light and Magic is an ALL-NEW Christmas lights experience out by Legends Shopping Center. The family-fun, holiday event will be held nightly from mid-November to the new year. Don't miss this opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime! Tickets go on-sale October 10th at www.HolidayLightandMagic.com.
LIFESTYLE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Maxwell’s invites community to ‘Magical Christmas’ opening Nov. 26; features nearly 1 million lights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s is beginning its holiday season with a light show, opening on Black Friday, Nov. 26, that will incorporate nearly one million lights that will illuminate the sky at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm. “We’re so excited to welcome everyone out to Maxwell’s to light up their holidays and have some country fun!,” […]
AMARILLO, TX
kniakrls.com

Indianola Magical Tour of Lights Continues

The Indianola Tour of Homes is continuing the drive-thru light tour this weekend, the Magical Tour of Lights at Pickard Park. Organizer Kerry McKasson tells KNIA News the Magical Tour of Lights takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the end of the year, not including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and cars can drive through Pickard Park to view the various displays from 6-8pm. Those participating can tune in to 94.3 KNIA to hear holiday music. Volunteers are needed to work as well, for more information click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Only In Washington

Touring Holiday Magic At The Fair Is The Jolliest Adventure You Can Take In Washington

Do you have any holiday traditions? After all the postponed and canceled events of 2020, it’s wonderful to see more events and seasonal festivities happening this year. The Washington State Fair is gearing up to host another beautiful Holiday Magic event at the fairgrounds, and this year it will be a walk-through experience. Get ready for one jolly adventure.
WASHINGTON STATE
wcexaminer.com

'Encanto' a fun-filled magical adventure.

In this visually incredible Disney animated feature, ‘Encanto’ focuses on the Madrigals, who are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Columbia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift - every child except Mirabel.
TV & VIDEOS
Secret LA

The L.A. Winter Bucket List: Unmissable Seasonal Experiences In Los Angeles

Add these 10 activities to your must-do list this winter. People will argue that L.A. doesn’t really have a winter, and while we may still be hanging out in short-sleeves mid-November it doesn’t mean the city hasn’t already fully embraced the (slightly) chillier months with a flurry of twinkling holiday lights, hot cocoa and winter activities. Of course, we don’t really get a natural sprinkling of snow in the main city, but nothing is stopping you from getting your fix of icy fun in the mountains or a magical holiday experience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
d23.com

Minecraft x Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure Launches Today

Welcome to the happiest and blockiest place on Earth!. Minecraft and Walt Disney Games have partnered to deliver an all-new adventure inspired by The Happiest Place on Earth with the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC pack, coming to the Minecraft Marketplace today, November 16. An Authentic Recreation of...
VIDEO GAMES
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
205
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy