These Disgustingly Satisfying Pore Strips Went Viral on TikTok & They’re on Sale Right Now

By Casey Clark and Maya Gandara
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are pretty high that pore extraction videos have made their way onto your FYP. I mean, there’s something so satisfying about seeing what comes out of your skin (even though it can be a little gross – I know.) However, if you find yourself watching blackhead extractions or other videos of the sort on TikTok, you’re not alone.

But here’s a little-known fact for you. In one of his first extremely popular videos , TikTok’s most popular skincare guru, Hyram Yarbro, raved about pore strips from a brand called Peace Out Skincare . In the duetted clip, he talked about his adoration for the hydrocolloid patches that, when left on for a few hours, suck up all the grease, gunk, and grime for your face only to unveil a rather gross (yet super satisfying!) result. Now, nearly two years later, the video has garnered more than 13.3 million views, and is part of the reason why we all were introduced to Peace Out Skincare.

Since we all know (and love) the brand now, we’re happy to share that the pore strips that started it all—along with every other product from the brand—is on sale during Peace Out’s Black Friday Sale . Everything is 30 percent off through July 5. However, on the Fourth of July, that discount increases to 35 percent. What are we doing with this info? Stocking up on these satisfying strips, of course. All you have to do is add them to your cart and watch as the price drops.

Per Yarbro, these skincare essentials “ are a MUCH better alternative to peel off face masks,” and he’s not alone in this thought. Other TikTok users have put these strips to the test including Alexa Jay who documented her before and after results and noted “that was crazy.” Peace Out shoppers have also professed their love for the Pore Strips, as they have a 4.3-star overall rating.

One reviewer says, “These pore strips are truly unreal. They get rid of and suck out all the grime and oils from your face. No other pore strips can compare!”

“This is one of those few products I’ve used that gave me visible difference after one use,” wrote another happy shopper. “I was hooked after buying my first box because my pores actually looked smaller the next morning.”

Peace Out Pore Strips $13.30 (originally $19)

Buy Now

Designed to lift away dirt, excess sebum and dead skin cells, these are the kind of use anywhere, anytime, essentials that you won’t be able to get enough of.

Using absorptive hydrocolloid polymer technology, the strips visibly reduce the appearance of pores to leave you with clear and smooth-looking skin. Not only are they clean and cruelty-free, but they are also designed with a plethora of skin types in mind (normal, oily, combination, dry and sensitive.) Regardless of your skin type, you can benefit from Peace Out Pore Strips . For optimal results, leave on the strip for four to six hours and then peel off. You’ll see a white layer of sebum on the strip when it’s time to peel it off.

This miracle pore product usually retails for $19, but now you can get them for just $13. Now, this discount won’t last long so make sure to head over to the brand’s site to save big on popular products while you can.

Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick



Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick $28

Buy Now

Peace Out Instant Pore Perfector Primer



Instant Pore Perfector Primer $28

Buy Now

Peace Out Dark Spots Serum



Peace Out Dark Spots Serum $20.30 (originally $29)

Buy Now

