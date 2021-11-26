50 delicious recipes perfect for incorporating your leftovers

Allrecipes

50 delicious recipes incorporating your leftovers

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Of course, with cooking comes a certain amount of anticipated waste. Whether a handful of greens, a few potatoes, nubs of cheese, or the dregs of a hummus container, there are actually plenty of recipes to put those leftovers to good use. To help you out, Stacker compiled a list of everyday leftovers recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to see if any of those mismatched items doing time in your fridge can find a new home before being relegated to the compost bin.

Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

Bubble 'n' Squeak

Brunch Enchiladas

Chicken Chimichangas

Turkey Pot Pie

Brown Rice Breakfast Porridge

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

Garbage Soup

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Baked Potato Soup I

Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

Ham and Beans

Pinto Bean and Chicken Casserole

Creamy White Chicken Chili with Salsa Verde

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

Easy Turkey Tetrazzini

Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

Basic Chicken Salad

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

Easy Quiche

Broccoli Chicken Divan

Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

Quick and Easy Pancit

Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Chicken a la King I

Cobb Salad

Roasted Chicken with Risotto and Caramelized Onions

Chicken Noodle Casserole I

White Cheese Chicken Lasagna

Easy Tuna Casserole

White Bean Chicken Chili

Monte Cristo Sandwich

Ham Bone and Green Split Pea Soup

Beef and Wine Soup with Dumplings

Quick Pork Fried Rice

Chicken Enchiladas II

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

Chicken Enchiladas V

Cha Cha's White Chicken Chili

Turkey Carcass Soup

Baked Maryland Lump Crab Cakes

Chicken Noodle Soup

Leftover Roast Chicken Soup

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup

Buffalo Dip with Rotisserie Chicken

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Poor Man's Pie

Instant Pot® Navy Bean and Ham Soup

