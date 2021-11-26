ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

50 delicious recipes perfect for incorporating your leftovers

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Allrecipes

50 delicious recipes incorporating your leftovers

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Of course, with cooking comes a certain amount of anticipated waste. Whether a handful of greens, a  few potatoes, nubs of cheese, or the dregs of a hummus container, there are actually plenty of recipes to put those leftovers to good use. To help you out, Stacker compiled a list of everyday leftovers recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to see if any of those mismatched items doing time in your fridge can find a new home before being relegated to the compost bin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347fkO_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOeMp_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Bubble 'n' Squeak

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gW8bE_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Brunch Enchiladas

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 9 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUQxL_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Chicken Chimichangas

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3qW7_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Turkey Pot Pie

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 10-inch pie
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vjsuc_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Brown Rice Breakfast Porridge

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSewZ_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nF5n_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9y1e_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLIWU_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Garbage Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anuBa_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZktJ_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Baked Potato Soup I

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SzhQ_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRrpo_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Ham and Beans

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 10 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 7
- Yield: 7 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2h83_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Pinto Bean and Chicken Casserole

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHrWj_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Creamy White Chicken Chili with Salsa Verde

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBuwg_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVx0x_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Easy Turkey Tetrazzini

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzHKD_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 1 pot pie
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHVEs_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Basic Chicken Salad

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOsZ9_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vMiu_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Easy Quiche

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 10 inch quiche
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RinC_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Broccoli Chicken Divan

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xR0nx_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 2 9-inch pot pies
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zF8Jf_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Pancit

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 Servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCbVJ_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WMjL_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Chicken a la King I

- Servings: 7
- Yield: 6 - 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTIJz_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Cobb Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084oTP_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Roasted Chicken with Risotto and Caramelized Onions

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dATkk_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Chicken Noodle Casserole I

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bvm4o_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

White Cheese Chicken Lasagna

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtSwp_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Easy Tuna Casserole

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCqsQ_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

White Bean Chicken Chili

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 - 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PO69J_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Monte Cristo Sandwich

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 sandwich
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMCtj_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Ham Bone and Green Split Pea Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 35 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6E3X_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Beef and Wine Soup with Dumplings

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xockr_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Quick Pork Fried Rice

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyILJ_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Chicken Enchiladas II

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpQ7t_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFH82_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Chicken Enchiladas V

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVInh_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Cha Cha's White Chicken Chili

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JN8US_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Turkey Carcass Soup

- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtpVk_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Baked Maryland Lump Crab Cakes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 crab cakes
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtlTz_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Chicken Noodle Soup

- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mElx_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Leftover Roast Chicken Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 to 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roJOe_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4Pkf_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Buffalo Dip with Rotisserie Chicken

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wBtP_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxOp5_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Poor Man's Pie

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kegTe_0d7WPeu900
Allrecipes

Instant Pot® Navy Bean and Ham Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Additional: 20 mins
- Total: 1 hr 40 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

7 Delicious Snack Ideas for People with Type 2 Diabetes

At some point along the way, snacking got a bad reputation as something you shouldn’t do. But choosing healthy snacks is actually smart for your overall health—especially if you have type 2 diabetes. Those with the condition don’t make enough insulin or don’t use insulin well. Insulin is something our bodies need to move glucose (sugar) into cells so it can be used for energy. When this process goes awry, it can cause high blood sugar levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leftovers#Tuna Casserole#Food Drink
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

7 Roasted Fennel Recipes That Are Delicious and Nutritious

If you're looking for an easy, healthy, and impressive fennel idea, your search ends here. Roasting fennel brings out its naturally sweet, anise-like flavor — that's why we've rounded up seven of our favorite ways to roast the winter veggie. You'll find simple sides to make with few ingredients, nutrient-packed main dishes, and crowd-pleasing appetizers in this collection of our best roasted fennel recipes.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

24 recipes for a perfect Thanksgiving

You can almost feel it: Thanksgiving is coming. And that means you can almost feel the dread, too. All that cooking! What to serve?. We have some spectacular suggestions, 21 ways to make the best turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and desserts you have ever had. It's just one more...
RECIPES
Mashed

13 Recipes To Make With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

With most holidays, the day after can be kind of a let-down. On December 26, the lights and Christmas tree start to look a little sad; after eight days, you're probably ready to be done with chocolate gelt; and by Easter Monday, any eggs still hidden in the couch cushions may be starting to stink. There are two major exceptions to the post-holiday blues, though: on February 15th, candy goes on sale, with no romantic expectations attached! Even better, though, is the day after Thanksgiving, when everyone is free to indulge in all of their favorite leftovers in the best possible way: alone in the kitchen in their pajamas, with no need to take a polite bite of that icky green bean casserole Aunt Tilda made or make awkward conversation with the in-laws.
RECIPES
chatelaine.com

Whipped shortbread cookies

One of our most popular cookie recipes this year! Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. A note on butter: For these whipped shortbread cookies, we prefer to leave the butter out overnight (although the warmer your kitchen, the less time it will need to come up to temperature). To ensure your batter becomes soft enough to be easily piped, the butter should be so malleable that it can be dipped into with a spoon.
FOOD & DRINKS
styleblueprint.com

4 Gorgeous + Delicious Holiday Champagne Cocktail Recipes

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. Cocktails are great, but they can be a bit fussy and complicated. However, these four champagne cocktails are elevated with ingenious ways to add WOW while keeping the prep fairly simple.
RECIPES
cenlanow.com

What to do with your leftovers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Every year, Americans look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of...
AGRICULTURE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy