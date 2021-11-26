50 delicious recipes perfect for incorporating your leftovers
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.
In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .
Of course, with cooking comes a certain amount of anticipated waste. Whether a handful of greens, a few potatoes, nubs of cheese, or the dregs of a hummus container, there are actually plenty of recipes to put those leftovers to good use. To help you out, Stacker compiled a list of everyday leftovers recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to see if any of those mismatched items doing time in your fridge can find a new home before being relegated to the compost bin.
Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Bubble 'n' Squeak
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Brunch Enchiladas
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 9 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
Chicken Chimichangas
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
Turkey Pot Pie
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 10-inch pie
- Number of ingredients: 14
Brown Rice Breakfast Porridge
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
Fried Rice Restaurant Style
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Garbage Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
Baked Potato Soup I
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Deluxe Corned Beef Hash
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Ham and Beans
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 10 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 7
- Yield: 7 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Pinto Bean and Chicken Casserole
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
Creamy White Chicken Chili with Salsa Verde
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
Easy Turkey Tetrazzini
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 1 pot pie
- Number of ingredients: 15
Basic Chicken Salad
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Easy Quiche
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 10 inch quiche
- Number of ingredients: 8
Broccoli Chicken Divan
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 2 9-inch pot pies
- Number of ingredients: 15
Quick and Easy Pancit
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 Servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Chicken a la King I
- Servings: 7
- Yield: 6 - 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
Cobb Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Roasted Chicken with Risotto and Caramelized Onions
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Chicken Noodle Casserole I
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
White Cheese Chicken Lasagna
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
Easy Tuna Casserole
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
White Bean Chicken Chili
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 - 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
Monte Cristo Sandwich
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 sandwich
- Number of ingredients: 8
Ham Bone and Green Split Pea Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 35 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
Beef and Wine Soup with Dumplings
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
Quick Pork Fried Rice
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
Chicken Enchiladas II
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Chicken Enchiladas V
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Cha Cha's White Chicken Chili
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
Turkey Carcass Soup
- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
Baked Maryland Lump Crab Cakes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 crab cakes
- Number of ingredients: 11
Chicken Noodle Soup
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
Leftover Roast Chicken Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 to 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
Buffalo Dip with Rotisserie Chicken
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Poor Man's Pie
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Instant Pot® Navy Bean and Ham Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Additional: 20 mins
- Total: 1 hr 40 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
