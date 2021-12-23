50 amazing Christmas cookie recipes to try out with your family this year
Allrecipes
50 Christmas cookies recipes
One of the best parts of the holidays is the baking. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log.
The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century , which means professional and amature chefs have developed hundreds of thousands of recipes over the intervening years. Some of them are mind-blowingly delicious, others less than delectable. In order to help you narrow down your options this holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of the best and most unique Christmas cookies recipes from Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Perfect Thumbprint Cookies
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 to 24 cookies
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Hedgehog Cookies
- Prep: 1 hr
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen cookies
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Royal Icing II
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 3
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Russian Tea Cakes I
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 3 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chocolate Pecan Sandies
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 65 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Citrus Shortbread Cookies
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs
- Total: 4 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Crescent Butter Biscuits
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 40 mins
- Servings: 100
- Yield: 100 cookies
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chocolate Crinkles II
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs 28 mins
- Total: 4 hrs 60 mins
- Servings: 72
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Butter Snow Flakes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Peanut Blossoms II
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 48 mins
- Total: 90 mins
- Servings: 84
- Yield: 7 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Sugar Cookie Icing
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 dozen cookies' worth
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Easy Sugar Cookies
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 18
- Yield: 1 1/2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Iced Pumpkin Cookies
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 40 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Original Nestle® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 9 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 39 mins
- Servings: 60
- Yield: 60 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Scotcharoos
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 24 bars
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Soft Christmas Cookies
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 8 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs 32 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 60 mins
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Date Nut Pinwheel Cookies II
- Servings: 60
- Yield: 5 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Drommar
- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Total: 57 mins
- Servings: 25
- Yield: 50 cookies
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pizzelles III
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cinnamon Stars
- Servings: 18
- Yield: 3 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cranberry Cornmeal Linzer Cookies
- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 55 mins
- Servings: 42
- Yield: 42 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Meringue Mushrooms
- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 36 mushrooms
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread Men
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 30
- Yield: 2 1/2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 25 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Sicilian Fig Cookies
- Servings: 72
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
- Prep: 1 hr 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen cookies
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Traditional Springerle
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 48 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Speculaas Cookies or Spicy Sinterklass Cakes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 30
- Yield: 30 small cookies
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Perfect Coconut Macaroons
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 45 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 18
- Yield: 18 macaroons
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 60 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Orange Slice Cookies I
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 50 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 40
- Yield: 3 to 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Eggnog Thumbprints
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 28 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Oma Kiener's Hazelnut Christmas Cookies
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 27 mins
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 48 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Reindeer Cookies
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen cookies
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Fudge Puddles
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
- Servings: 60
- Yield: 5 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 25 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
