Relationship Advice

50 amazing Christmas cookie recipes to try out with your family this year

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Allrecipes

50 Christmas cookies recipes

One of the best parts of the holidays is the baking. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log.

The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century , which means professional and amature chefs have developed hundreds of thousands of recipes over the intervening years. Some of them are mind-blowingly delicious, others less than delectable. In order to help you narrow down your options this holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of the best and most unique Christmas cookies recipes from Allrecipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAVw5_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 to 24 cookies
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp0zL_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Hedgehog Cookies

- Prep: 1 hr
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen cookies
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyOvn_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Royal Icing II

- Servings: 48
- Yield: 3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 3
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnmpv_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Russian Tea Cakes I

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 3 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBfvb_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcggS_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Chocolate Pecan Sandies

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 65 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKPZy_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Citrus Shortbread Cookies

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs
- Total: 4 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcPlk_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Crescent Butter Biscuits

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 40 mins
- Servings: 100
- Yield: 100 cookies
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSvM6_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Chocolate Crinkles II

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs 28 mins
- Total: 4 hrs 60 mins
- Servings: 72
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbFGZ_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Butter Snow Flakes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGECC_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Peanut Blossoms II

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 48 mins
- Total: 90 mins
- Servings: 84
- Yield: 7 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGs1F_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Sugar Cookie Icing

- Servings: 12
- Yield: 1 dozen cookies' worth
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZduZ6_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Easy Sugar Cookies

- Servings: 48
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBVWT_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 18
- Yield: 1 1/2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weLtg_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 40 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wD4i_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Original Nestle® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 9 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 39 mins
- Servings: 60
- Yield: 60 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w41Nb_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Scotcharoos

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 24 bars
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4Odh_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Meringue Mushrooms

- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 36 mushrooms
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tp2cr_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread Men

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 30
- Yield: 2 1/2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4DKA_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Sicilian Fig Cookies

- Servings: 72
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3Vjf_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

- Prep: 1 hr 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen cookies
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ID0ON_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Traditional Springerle

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 48 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35s2GD_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Speculaas Cookies or Spicy Sinterklass Cakes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 30
- Yield: 30 small cookies
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOX8H_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Perfect Coconut Macaroons

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 45 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 18
- Yield: 18 macaroons
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA1kr_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 60 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TF6yo_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Orange Slice Cookies I

- Servings: 36
- Yield: 6 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dJlI_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 50 mins
- Total: 80 mins
- Servings: 40
- Yield: 3 to 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q4aY_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Eggnog Thumbprints

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 28 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HwBL_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Oma Kiener's Hazelnut Christmas Cookies

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 27 mins
- Servings: 48
- Yield: 48 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xL1fI_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Reindeer Cookies

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 36
- Yield: 3 dozen cookies
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDC7u_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

- Servings: 12
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9Ae9_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Fudge Puddles

- Servings: 24
- Yield: 4 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310Ou8_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

- Servings: 60
- Yield: 5 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmDUg_0d7WPRNa00
Allrecipes

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 25 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 2 dozen
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Drommar

- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Total: 57 mins
- Servings: 25
- Yield: 50 cookies
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jkAt_0d7WPRNa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hkll4_0d7WPRNa00
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

