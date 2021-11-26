CARTOON: Sign Fines

For more than fifty years, the artist George Booth has drawn cartoons and covers for The New Yorker, filling the magazine with surly partygoers, caterwauling Santas, and cantankerous country folk sitting on porches. Booth’s cats and dogs are lovable troublemakers, at least when their owners aren’t torturing them with music. In 2001, a drawing inspired by his mother was the only cartoon in the issue that followed the attacks of September 11th. Now ninety-five, Booth is the oldest cartoonist still contributing to the magazine, a distinction celebrated on Thursday as part of The New Yorker Live, the virtual event series exclusively for subscribers.
