ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Facebook Offers Remedies to Address EU Concerns About Kustomer Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook has offered remedies in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer, a European...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Online Advertising#Remedies#Reuters#Eu#European Commission#Meta Platforms
24/7 Wall St.

EU notebook: Austrian climate minister threatens over nuclear power

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights By Daniel Byrne (Dan Byrne is a correspondent based in Dublin, covering climate and finance matters. He is a graduate of Dublin City University. He has held communications & fundraising roles in NGOs and has contributed content for Irish media outlets RTE, AMLintelligence, and the Irish Examiner.) DUBLIN (Callaway […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for inclusive language

The European Commission has walked back an attempt to mandate the use of ?inclusive? language after lawmakers claimed the new rules were an effort to ?cancel? Christian references and lacked ?common sense.?. An internal guidebook for inclusive communication called on EU officials to "update their language" and avoid phrasing that...
SOCIETY
Advertising Age

Facebook owner Meta must sell Giphy on competition concerns, U.K. says

The U.K.’s antitrust watchdog said that Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. must sell Giphy to address competition concerns, the first time the regulator has forced a Big Tech firm to unwind an already completed deal. The Competition and Markets Authority concluded its in-depth probe into the tie up and found...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

French PM to offer Boris Johnson EU migration deal after Channel deaths

The French prime minister is preparing to offer Boris Johnson a post-Brexit deal with the EU on migration after the deaths of 27 migrants in the Channel last week. Jean Castex will write to Mr Johnson on Tuesday after days of verbal clashes between the UK and France which saw Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, disinvited from a Calais summit of interior ministers to discuss the Channel migrant crisis.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany. Germany's foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate...
ECONOMY
New York Post

UK set to block Facebook parent Meta’s $315M acquisition of Giphy

The UK is reportedly set to block Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ $315 million purchase of Giphy, the popular animated GIF maker. The clampdown, which comes after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority began investigating the acquisition in June 2020, could mark the first time ever that the British government has moved aggressively to regulate Big Tech firms.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

EU insists it's winning hybrid war with Belarus

Alleged attempts by Belarus? embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko to weaponize thousands of desperate migrants as part of an effort to put pressure on the EU have failed to divide its members, the bloc's chief has insisted. Speaking on Sunday during an official visit to neighboring Lithuania, which has seen a...
POLITICS
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
TechCrunch

Facebook’s lead EU privacy supervisor hit with corruption complaint

European privacy campaign group noyb has filed the criminal complaint against the Irish DPC, which is Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU for data protection. noyb is making the complaint under Austrian law — reporting the Irish regulator to the Austrian Office for the Prosecution of Corruption (aka WKStA) after the DPC sought to use what noyb terms “procedural blackmail” to try to gag it and prevent it from publishing documents related to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaints against Facebook.
INTERNET
pymnts

Stripe Offers Its Terminal to UK, EU Businesses

The payments infrastructure FinTech Stripe has made its Terminals available in five European countries, offering customers a physical version of its digital service. According to a company news release, companies like Shopify, Taxi.de and Indy Cinema Group are using Terminal to provide in-person payments for shoppers in Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the U.K.
BUSINESS
CFO.com

FTC Has ‘Concerns’ About Nvidia Deal to Buy Arm

Nvidia has indicated that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is moving ahead with an antitrust investigation of its $40 billion offer to acquire U.K. chip designer Arm. In a commentary on Nvidia’s third-quarter results, CFO Colette Kress disclosed Wednesday that FTC regulators had “expressed concerns regarding the transaction, and we are engaged in discussions with the FTC regarding remedies to address those concerns.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy