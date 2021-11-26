Recruiting visitors list for the Penn State game

In less than one week, the College Football Playoff committee will finally reveal the field for this season's final four as well as its final set of rankings. Although No. 1 Georgia appears to be a lock regardless of its result on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama in the SEC championship game, the other three spots legitimately remain up in the air. Can No. 4 Cincinnati take care of No. 21 Houston in the American Athletic Conference title game? Will No. 2 Michigan get a real test from No. 13 Iowa? And what about No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Notre Dame?

