Recruiting visitors list for the Penn State game

Notre Dame's unexpected coaching search will get started with a handful of big-name candidates being mentioned early. SportsLine released odds on Tuesday for who will succeed Brian Kelly as head coach of the Fighting Irish, and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman tops the list at even money, indicating an implied probability of 50%. Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell comes in second at +200, followed by Iowa State coach Matt Campbell at +500, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald at +900, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops at +1000, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm at +1500, Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule at +1800, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops at +2000 and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at +2500.
Comments / 0