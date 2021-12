At a time when the Winnipeg Jets' prospects are looking bleak, it is always nice to be able to turn my focus to the Manitoba Moose. Fortunately for me, the Jets' AHL team is set to start a back-to-back set of home games against the Dallas Stars' farm team on Saturday afternoon. Hopefully the Moose can provide an example of how to play hockey the right way, before I am forced to watch the debaucle that will likely occur when the Winnipeg Jets face the Calgary Flames later tonight.

