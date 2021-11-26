ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans add DeShone Kizer to practice squad, Austin Fort to COVID-19 list

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a familiar face to their practice squad with the addition of quarterback DeShone Kizer, the team announced on Friday.

Kizer spent time on the Titans’ practice squad last season and was with the team in training camp before getting cut in favor of quarterback Matt Barkley.

Kizer joins fellow quarterback Kevin Hogan, who was signed to the practice squad after Barkley was poached by the Carolina Panthers. Kizer and Hogan will serve as emergency options behind starter Ryan Tannehill in the wake of quarterback Logan Woodside being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition, the Titans also placed practice squad tight end Austin Fort on the COVID-19 list. He’s the third player added to the list this week, along with Woodside and linebacker Joe Jones.

Tennessee will travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 12 on Sunday.

