DIDI is rumoured to delist from the US stock market. Bloomberg reports China has asked DIDI to delist from NYSE. The reason for DIDI is due to concerns over data security. DIDI stock had been hammered earlier this year as concerns over increased Chinese regulation on tech stocks led a host of Chinese tech names to move sharply lower. The origins of the move came in the cancelled spin-off IPO of ANT Group which was a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA). China has growing concerns over the amounts of data that its tech sector creates and stores on Chinese citizens. DIDI only IPO'd in New York this year in what was a successful listing with the stock IPO'ing at $14 and traded up as high as $18.01 on the first day.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO