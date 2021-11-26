ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU countries agree to suspend travel to southern Africa over new COVID variant

By Reuters
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union states have agreed to suspend travel from southern Africa after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday. A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states “agreed on the need to activate the emergency break...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

