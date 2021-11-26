Raiders Week 12 snap counts vs Cowboys: Desean Jackson makes presence felt

It took a few weeks, but Desean Jackson showed on Sunday that he’s finding his way in the Raiders offense. And his presence showed how important the offense needed him.

The veteran receiver had seen a combined 25 snaps in his first two games with the team and put up just one catch for 38 yards and fumbled that catch. Sunday in Dallas, he saw a season-high 42 snaps (48%). He hadn’t put up that many snaps in a game even through seven games with the Rams this season.

With those snaps, he caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also drew two pass interference penalties that both led to points for the Raiders.

If it wasn’t already clear in the Raiders’ three-game losing streak how much this offense was missing a deep threat, Jackson’s emergence Sunday should shine a bright spotlight on that fact.

It should also tell you that Jackson has still got the goods to be that guy.

OFFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Brandon Parker T 87 100% 8 19%

Alex Leatherwood T 87 100% 8 19%

John Simpson G 87 100% 8 19%

Kolton Miller T 87 100% 8 19%

Andre James C 87 100% 0 0%

Derek Carr QB 86 99% 0 0%

TE 77 89% 27 64%

Hunter Renfrow WR 64 74% 8 19%

Bryan Edwards WR 63 72% 1 2%

Zay Jones WR 60 69% 11 26%

Josh Jacobs RB 57 66% 1 2%

DeSean Jackson WR 42 48% 0 0%

Darren Waller TE 21 24% 0 0%

Kenyan Drake RB 16 18% 1 2%

Daniel Helm TE 14 16% 19 45%

Jalen Richard RB 14 16% 11 26%

Sutton Smith FB 6 7% 15 36%

Marcus Mariota QB 2 2% 0 0%

DEFENSE Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Trevon Moehrig FS 74 100% 23 55%

Johnathan Abram SS 74 100% 12 29%

Casey Hayward CB 74 100% 2 5%

Denzel Perryman LB 71 96% 0 0%

Maxx Crosby DE 66 89% 6 14%

Nate Hobbs CB 59 80% 16 38%

Yannick Ngakoue DE 58 78% 0 0%

Cory Littleton LB 53 72% 16 38%

Quinton Jefferson DT 53 72% 6 14%

Brandon Facyson CB 52 70% 13 31%

Solomon Thomas DT 42 57% 6 14%

Johnathan Hankins NT 38 51% 6 14%

Dallin Leavitt FS 22 30% 33 79%

Desmond Trufant CB 22 30% 3 7%

Clelin Ferrell DE 17 23% 15 36%

K.J. Wright LB 15 20% 0 0%

Damion Square NT 13 18% 0 0%

Carl Nassib DE 8 11% 2 5%

Amik Robertson CB 3 4% 8 19%

SPECIAL TEAMS Spec Tms

Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct

Marquel Lee LB 0 0% 33 79%

Divine Deablo LB 0 0% 27 64%

Patrick Onwuasor LB 0 0% 20 48%

Dillon Stoner WR 0 0% 17 40%

Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 17 40%

Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 13 31%

AJ Cole III P 0 0% 13 31%

Roderic Teamer CB 0 0% 11 26%

Nick Martin C 0 0% 8 19%

Jermaine Eluemunor G 0 0% 8 19%